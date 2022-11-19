What's new

China’s six Jin-class submarines are now “equipped with JL-3 intercontinental ballistic missiles,” Admiral Sam Paparo, head of the US Pacific Fleet

China Has Put Longer-Range ICBMs on Its Nuclear Subs, US Says​

  • JL-3 would let China hit the US from closer to its own shore
  • JL-3 Sub ICBMs are ‘built to threaten US,’ Paparo says
Anthony Capaccio
November 18, 2022 at 1:01 PM PST

China has fielded new, longer-range ballistic missiles on its six nuclear-powered submarines, allowing it to hit the continental US from much closer to its own shores, the US acknowledged publicly for the first time Friday.

China’s six Jin-class submarines are now “equipped with JL-3 intercontinental ballistic missiles,” Admiral Sam Paparo, the head of the US Pacific Fleet, told military reporters at a conference in Washington. “They were built to threaten the United States.”

“We keep close track of those submarines,” Paparo said.

In its annual report on China’s military a year ago, the Pentagon said the People’s Liberation Army Navy would eventually gain the ability to target the US from its own coastal waters. Paparo declined to say if any of the six submarines have conducted so-called “deterrence patrols” close to Hawaii.

The Congressional Research Service estimates that the previous model submarine-launched ballistic missile, the JL-2, had a range of about 7,200 kilometers (4,464 miles), giving Chinese submarines the ability to attack parts of Alaska from areas close to China. But the subs would have had to enter waters east of Hawaii to hit the US east coast.

The longer-range JL-3 changes that equation. It would allow China to target the continental US “from a protected bastion within the South China Sea,” US Strategic Command Commander Admiral Charles Richard told the Senate Armed Services Committee back in March.

Some news reports have suggested that the JL-3 could have a range of more than 10,000 kilometers (6,200 miles).

“They’re now capable of continuous at sea determined patrols with their Jin-class submarines” and “more are coming,” Richard said. “They have a true nuclear command and control system.”

China has had nuclear submarines for over 50 years

terrible designs because none have shown any credible deterrence patrol

on the other hand until last year between US + UK 184 Trident tests have been conducted validating the system for accuracy, development and readiness

how about JL-2 and JL-3?
 
aziqbal said:
China has had nuclear submarines for over 50 years

terrible designs because none have shown any credible deterrence patrol

on the other hand until last year between US + UK 184 Trident tests have been conducted validating the system for accuracy, development and readiness

how about JL-2 and JL-3?
You only know what they told you and want you to believe.
 
aziqbal said:
China has had nuclear submarines for over 50 years

terrible designs because none have shown any credible deterrence patrol

on the other hand until last year between US + UK 184 Trident tests have been conducted validating the system for accuracy, development and readiness

how about JL-2 and JL-3?
Lol, this is from almost 2 decades ago, when Chinese subs were indeed not that great, but US fleet still failed to detect them untill they flauntingly popped up right under the nose of US ships.

The uninvited guest: Chinese sub pops up in middle of U.S. Navy exercise, leaving military chiefs red-faced

American military chiefs have been left dumbstruck by an undetected Chinese submarine popping up at the heart of a recent Pacific exercise and close to a 1,000ft supercarrier with 4,500 personnel on board
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk
 
aziqbal said:
China has had nuclear submarines for over 50 years

terrible designs because none have shown any credible deterrence patrol

on the other hand until last year between US + UK 184 Trident tests have been conducted validating the system for accuracy, development and readiness

how about JL-2 and JL-3?
LOL... China is also late to US in space tech and guess what.. China build a space station which US cant even build one complete by itself in 2022.


www.navyrecognition.com

China successfully tested JL-3 latest submarine-launched ballistic missile

China successfully tested JL-3 latest submarine-launched ballistic missile
www.navyrecognition.com www.navyrecognition.com
 
beijingwalker said:
Lol, this is from almost 2 decades ago, when Chinese subs were indeed not that great, but US fleet still failed to detect them untill they flauntingly popped up right under the nose of US ships.

The uninvited guest: Chinese sub pops up in middle of U.S. Navy exercise, leaving military chiefs red-faced

American military chiefs have been left dumbstruck by an undetected Chinese submarine popping up at the heart of a recent Pacific exercise and close to a 1,000ft supercarrier with 4,500 personnel on board
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk
any other source?
daily mail is hardly trustworthy
 
Sam6536 said:
any other source?
daily mail is hardly trustworthy
You think it never happened? google, there's tons of this report


 

