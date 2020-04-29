China’s Sinovac Vaccine Proves Effective Against Mutated COVID-19 Strains
Posted 27 mins ago by Haroon Hayder
China’s Sinovac Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine has proven effective against the mutated strains of Coronavirus that emerged from the UK and South Africa, Brazilian researchers have claimed.
According to a statement issued by Butantan Biomedical Center in Sao Paulo, which is leading domestic trials of the vaccine, the Sinovac Biotech’s Coronavirus has been found effective against the British and South African variants of the virus.
While details on how effective the Sinovac vaccine proved against both strains remain undisclosed, Chief of Butantan Center, Dimas Covas, has hinted to publish the findings soon.
Butantan Biomedical Center has also been supplying the Sinovac vaccine to the country’s Health Ministry which allowed it to start a mass vaccination drive from the Serrana, a small city in the interior of Sao Paulo.
While speaking with the media, Butantan’s Chief said that Sinovac’s Coronavirus vaccine will have an advantage over other existing vaccines because it is based on inactivated vaccine technology.
Dimas revealed that Butantan Biomedical Center has so far supplied 100 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine to the country’s Health Ministry which is aiming to inoculate the entire adult population against Coronavirus in a bid to lower the infection rate.
Note that Brazil remains the most affected country from the Coronavirus pandemic after the US and India. So far, Brazil has reported over 9.97 million cases and 242,178 deaths due to COVID-19.
++++++++++++++++++
Posted 27 mins ago by Haroon Hayder
China’s Sinovac Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine has proven effective against the mutated strains of Coronavirus that emerged from the UK and South Africa, Brazilian researchers have claimed.
According to a statement issued by Butantan Biomedical Center in Sao Paulo, which is leading domestic trials of the vaccine, the Sinovac Biotech’s Coronavirus has been found effective against the British and South African variants of the virus.
While details on how effective the Sinovac vaccine proved against both strains remain undisclosed, Chief of Butantan Center, Dimas Covas, has hinted to publish the findings soon.
Butantan Biomedical Center has also been supplying the Sinovac vaccine to the country’s Health Ministry which allowed it to start a mass vaccination drive from the Serrana, a small city in the interior of Sao Paulo.
While speaking with the media, Butantan’s Chief said that Sinovac’s Coronavirus vaccine will have an advantage over other existing vaccines because it is based on inactivated vaccine technology.
Dimas revealed that Butantan Biomedical Center has so far supplied 100 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine to the country’s Health Ministry which is aiming to inoculate the entire adult population against Coronavirus in a bid to lower the infection rate.
Note that Brazil remains the most affected country from the Coronavirus pandemic after the US and India. So far, Brazil has reported over 9.97 million cases and 242,178 deaths due to COVID-19.
China's Sinovac Vaccine Proves Effective Against Mutated COVID-19 Strains
China’s Sinovac Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine has proven effective against the mutated strains of Coronavirus that emerged from the UK and
propakistani.pk