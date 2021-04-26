What's new

China’s shipbuilding output up 39.8 percent in Q1, accounts for 43.4% of the world total

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
37,665
1
72,610
Country
China
Location
China
China’s shipbuilding output up 39.8 percent in Q1, accounts for 43.4% of the world total
Tuesday, 20 April 2021

In the first quarter, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China amounted to 9.79 million dead weight tons (dwt), up 39.8 percent year on year. as announced by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT)

As of the end of March, ship orders on the books of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises totaled 78.48 million dwt, down 1.4 year on year.

In the first three month this year, the agrregate shipbuilding output in China accounted for 43.4 percent ot the total shipbuilding output in the global market.

China’s shipbuilding output up 39.8 percent in Q1

As of the end of March, ship orders on the books of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises totaled 78.48 million dwt, down 1.4 percent year on year.
www.steelorbis.com www.steelorbis.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom