China’s shipbuilding output up 39.8 percent in Q1, accounts for 43.4% of the world total

Tuesday, 20 April 2021

In the first quarter, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China amounted to 9.79 million dead weight tons (dwt), up 39.8 percent year on year. as announced by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT)As of the end of March, ship orders on the books of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises totaled 78.48 million dwt, down 1.4 year on year.In the first three month this year, the agrregate shipbuilding output in China accounted for 43.4 percent ot the total shipbuilding output in the global market.