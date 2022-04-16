What's new

China's Shenzhou space station crew leave space station after 183 days stay for journey back to Earth

China's Shenzhou space station crew leave space station after 183 days stay for journey back to Earth​


Chinese astronauts land after 6 months on space station​

By Associated Press AP
PUBLISHED 10:17 PM ET Apr. 15, 2022

BEIJING (AP) — Three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth on Saturday after six months aboard their country's newest orbital station in the longest crewed mission to date for China's ambitious space program.

The Shenzhou 13 space capsule landed in the Gobi desert in the northern region of Inner Mongolia, shown live on state TV.

During the mission, astronaut Wang Yaping carried out the first spacewalk by a Chinese woman. Wang and crewmates Zhai Zhigang and Ye Guangfu beamed back physics lessons for high school students.

China launched its first astronaut into space in 2003 and landed robot rovers on the moon in 2013 and on Mars last year. Officials have discussed a possible crewed mission to the moon.
 
They've already safely landed with some camels in the background as an audience :D

sz13camel.jpg
 

