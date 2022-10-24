What's new

China's Sept exports grow 5.7%, trade surplus $84.74 billion, expands 29.9%, imports weak

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
50,233
-13
94,198
Country
China
Location
China

China's Sept exports grow 5.7%, trade surplus $84.74 ,expands 29.9%, imports weak​

2022-10-24t021725z_2_lynxmpei9n01u_rtroptp_3_china-economy-trade.jpg

An aerial view shows containers and cargo vessels at the Qingdao port in Shandong province, China May 9, 2022. Picture taken with a drone. China Daily via REUTERS

24 Oct 2022 10:17AM(Updated: 24 Oct 2022 10:17AM)


BEIJING : China's exports grew 5.7 per cent in September from a year earlier, beating expectations, while imports rose 0.3 per cent, missing estimates, customs data showed on Monday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected export growth to cool to 4.1 per cent after a 7.1 per cent gain in August, as global demand continued to weaken amid surging prices and aggressive interest rate rises.

Imports had been forecast to have risen 1.0 per cent, after ticking up only 0.3 per cent in August, with domestic demand still sluggish.

China posted a trade surplus of $84.74 billion in September, versus a forecast for an $81.0 billion surplus in the poll and a $79.39 billion surplus in August.

www.channelnewsasia.com

China's Sept exports grow 5.7%, beat forecasts, imports weak

BEIJING : China's exports grew 5.7 per cent in September from a year earlier, beating expectations, while imports rose 0.3 per cent, missing estimates, customs data showed on Monday.Analysts polled by Reuters had expected export growth to cool to 4.1 per cent after a 7.1 per cent gain in August...
www.channelnewsasia.com www.channelnewsasia.com
 
Last edited:
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
50,233
-13
94,198
Country
China
Location
China

China's foreign trade value rises 9.9% to $4 trillion​

Updated: 2022-10-24 10:36

China's imports and exports were valued 31.11 trillion yuan ($4.29 trillion) in the first three quarters of the year, up 9.9 percent from a year ago, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Monday.

The exports increased 13.8 percent year-on-year to 17.67 trillion yuan, while the imports totaled 13.44 trillion yuan, rising 5.2 percent on a yearly basis.
The trade surplus during the period reached 4.23 trillion yuan, surging 53.7 percent year-on-year.

In September alone, the combined import and export value was 3.81 trillion yuan, rising 8.3 percent from a year earlier.

The exports were valued 2.19 trillion yuan, growing 10.7 percent year-on-year, and the imports increased 5.2 percent from a year ago to 1.62 trillion yuan.
Trade surplus in September was 573.57 billion yuan, expanding 29.9 percent year-on-year.

www.chinadaily.com.cn

China's foreign trade value rises 9.9% to $4t

China's imports and exports were valued 31.11 trillion yuan ($4.29 trillion) in the first three quarters of the year, up 9.9 percent from a year ago, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Monday.
www.chinadaily.com.cn www.chinadaily.com.cn
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Australia's Imports from China hit record $10.6b in August, more than Japan,US, UK combined
Replies
3
Views
131
K_Bin_W
K
beijingwalker
China’s Trade Surplus at Record High as Exports Beat Expectations
Replies
14
Views
694
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Japan August trade deficit seen at near 9-year high as weak yen boosts imports
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
102
Views
3K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
German Imports Beat Expectations in August on China Bump
Replies
1
Views
101
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China’s Trade Surplus Jumps 82% YoY in May, Topping Estimates
Replies
8
Views
869
retaxis
retaxis

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom