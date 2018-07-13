/ Register

  • Friday, July 13, 2018

China's Self-Driving Startup Pony.ai Secures $214 Million Since January

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by TaiShang, Jul 13, 2018 at 7:17 AM.

  1. Jul 13, 2018 at 7:17 AM #1
    TaiShang

    TaiShang ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    20,993
    Joined:
    Apr 30, 2014
    Ratings:
    +69 / 77,136 / -2
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    Taiwan, Province Of China
    Jul 12, 2018 06:54 PM

    Self-Driving Startup Pony.ai Secures $214 Million Since January

    By Jason Tan

    [​IMG]
    A self-driving Pony.ai car is displayed during an exhibition in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, on May 19. Photo: IC

    Pony.ai    , a self-driving startup founded by veterans of Baidu Inc. and Google Inc., announced it has secured a total of $214 million in funding within six months.

    The company, which is less than 2 years old, has obtained $102 million in its second round of funding, it said in a statement Wednesday. This followed its first funding round in January, in which it raised $112 million.

    https://www.caixinglobal.com/2018-0...ures-214-million-since-january-101301205.html
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  2. Jul 13, 2018 at 8:49 AM #2
    qwerrty

    qwerrty SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,536
    Joined:
    May 12, 2010
    Ratings:
    +0 / 5,724 / -9
    the founder was a maths olympiad winner when he was in high school. there are few more like him founded ai startup companies in china with a lot funding. china should keep an eye on those kids that participated in those olympiad competitions. don't let em go overseas to study and never come back :D
     
    Last edited: Jul 13, 2018 at 9:10 AM
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 1 (Users: 0, Guests: 1)