China's Self-Driving Startup Pony.ai Secures $214 Million Since January

Jul 12, 2018 06:54 PM Self-Driving Startup Pony.ai Secures $214 Million Since January By Jason Tan A self-driving Pony.ai car is displayed during an exhibition in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, on May 19. Photo: IC Pony.ai, a self-driving startup founded by veterans of Baidu Inc. and Google Inc., announced it has secured a total of $214 million in funding within six months. The company, which is less than 2 years old, has obtained $102 million in its second round of funding, it said in a statement Wednesday. This followed its first funding round in January, in which it raised $112 million. https://www.caixinglobal.com/2018-0...ures-214-million-since-january-101301205.html