beijingwalker
- Nov 4, 2011
China’s self-developed airship sets world’s highest record of atmospheric science observation
By Global TimesPublished: May 15, 2022 12:49 PM
AS700 airship Photo: Courtesy of Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) Special Vehicle Research Institute
China's self-developed floating airship Jimu-1 set a world record of atmospheric science observation at an altitude of 9,032 meters on Sunday. Airship observations will provide key scientific data for studying the chain of changes from water, ecology to human activities on the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau against the backdrop of climate change.
The airship rose from an altitude of 4,270 meters and reached 4,762 meters above the ground, according to the China Central Television.
The scientific data collected by the airship will be used to study the regional water cycle, and monitor changes in atmospheric water vapor and components, said the report.
Dubbed the "third pole" and "water tower of Asia," the Qinghai-Xizang plateau provides water supply for many Asian rivers including the Yangtze, Yellow, Indus and Mekong.
The program is believed to provide scientific data for studying the plateau, as well as the chain of changes from water, ecology to human activities in the region against the backdrop of climate change, researchers said.
China commenced the expedition in June 2017, 40 years after the first research trip to the plateau by Chinese scientists. Slated to last from five to 10 years, studies will focus on glaciers, biodiversity, ecological changes and climate change.
