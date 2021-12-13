China's second Hualong One nuclear generator starts operation

Global Times17:25 Jan 03 2022Zhangzhou nuclear power plant that uses Hualong One reactorChina's second nuclear power generator using Hualong One, a domestically developed third-generation nuclear reactor, started generating power on Saturday, marking another milestone in the commercialization of China's self-developed nuclear technology.The Fuqing 6 unit, which is located in East China's Fujian Province, was connected to the power grid at around 10:35 pm on Saturday and started generating electricity, according to a report of the Xinhua News Agency.The unit is performing well and all indicators of the reactor are in line with the design requirements, the Xinhua report said.Fuqing 6 unit is China's second as well as the world's third Hualong One nuclear reactor that went into operation so far. The Fuqing 5 went into commercial operation in 2021, while Hualong One's first overseas nuclear power unit also started power generation in Pakistan last year.Hualong One nuclear generator has an installed capacity of 1.16 million kilowatts and is expected to generate about 10 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity every year, which can meet the power use demands of one million people.Compared with coal-fired power generator, Hualong One could help reduce 8.16 million tons of carbon dioxide and 3.12 million tons of coal consumption, which is of great significance to China's carbon neutrality goal.