China’s Routine Space Vehicle Test For Peaceful Use, not Militarization (NOW ENEMY OF CHINA HAVE A CHANCE TO GET BOMBED BY ORBITAL BOMBARDMENT SYSTEM)

China’s Routine Space Vehicle Test ‘A Transparent Act for Peaceful Use, not Militarization’

China will not compromise on such an unreasonable and unfair logic by some Westerners, and will keep making efforts to push its own development and research for the peaceful use of space. This does not only serve China's national interests, but also the interests of all countries to fairly enjoy the use and exploration of space, to break the unfair monopoly that the US wants to build, said a Beijing-based expert on space affairs who requested anonymity.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday said the Financial Times-reported "China's test of new space capability with a hypersonic missile in August" was in fact a routine test of technology for reusing a space vehicle, and Chinese experts said that China has the right to test such technology for peaceful purpose regardless of how the US or the West demonizes it.Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said at a routine press conference on Monday that such a test is meant to lower the cost of using a space vehicle, and it can provide more low-cost measures for the peaceful use of space.Many companies in the world have conducted similar tests," and after separating from the space vehicle before its return, the supporting devices will burn up when it's falling in the atmosphere and the debris will fall into the high seas, said Zhao.China will make joint efforts with all other countries on the peaceful use of space to benefit humanity, Zhao noted.On Sunday, the FT reported that "China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile in August that circled the globe before speeding towards its target, demonstrating an advanced space capability that caught US intelligence by surprise."Wang Zhicheng, a senior expert on aerospace science and technology, told the Global Times that the reusable spacecraft technology will reduce the cost of transportation from Earth to space, and some companies exploring the possibility of suborbital space tourism and developing new technology for the future of the civil aviation transportation industry are investing in the Earth-space reusable spacecraft.Wang Zhicheng said the US uses Western media to hype the test and spread the "China threat theory" so that they can win support to increase its defense budget to develop space weapons.Song noted that by releasing the information about the test, China has also shown its transparency in making such a test for the peaceful use of space, and China has the confidence to refute the rumors that suggest China is militarizing space.The US is the one who started an arms race and militarization of space. The US has established the United States Space Force as its space service branch of the US Armed Forces, one of the eight US uniformed services, in 2019, which openly militarizes space.Wang Ya'nan, chief editor of the Beijing-based Aerospace Knowledge magazine, told the Global Times on Monday that "the US had used a reusable spacecraft such as the space shuttle for military purposes, and the US also considers its X-37B craft an important weapon to rapidly develop a military force.""The West led by the US would often hype and smear China's breakthrough as militarization because they see all breakthroughs done by non-Western countries as a threat. This is meant for a technology monopoly, which is unfair to other countries. This mindset serves only Western-dominated hegemony," Wang noted.Wang said that on the use of space vehicles, China is still far behind the US. At least at this stage, China has no intention and ability to launch an arms race with the US. But in the future, under pressure from the US, or after the US has militarized its use of space to threaten China's national security, China would be forced to turn its advanced space technologies into military use.Experts said that non-Western major powers like China and Russia would be forced to join the arms race started by the US for self-defense and to deter the US from using its technologies to attack China and Russia. In September 2020 , China successfully tested a reusable spacecraft. The Xinhua News Agency reported that the spacecraft was successfully launched on September 4, 2020 from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, which has witnessed multiple milestones in the country's manned space exploration. The carrier rocket was the Long March-2F, the "go-to" launch vehicle for China's manned space projects.