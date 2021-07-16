What's new

China's reusable suborbital carrier successfully completes first flight on July 16, 2021

China's reusable suborbital carrier successfully completes first flight
Source: Xinhua | 2021-07-16

BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- A reusable suborbital carrier landed stably at an airport in Alxa League in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region during a flight demonstration and verification project on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, the carrier was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gobi Desert. Its first flight mission was a complete success.

Developed by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, the reusable suborbital carrier can be used in the space transport system.

The success of the flight has laid a solid foundation for the development of China's reusable space transportation.
 
Space race is between Russia, China, US and a Billionaire. Seeing progress and healthy competition is good.
 
