China's reusable suborbital carrier successfully completes first flight on July 16, 2021

China's reusable suborbital carrier successfully completes first flight

BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- A reusable suborbital carrier landed stably at an airport in Alxa League in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region during a flight demonstration and verification project on Friday.Earlier on Friday, the carrier was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gobi Desert. Its first flight mission was a complete success.Developed by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, the reusable suborbital carrier can be used in the space transport system.The success of the flight has laid a solid foundation for the development of China's reusable space transportation.