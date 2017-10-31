China's reusable experimental spacecraft back to landing site successfully on September 6, 2020

China's reusable experimental spacecraft back to landing site

JIUQUAN, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's reusable experimental spacecraft on Sunday returned to the scheduled landing site after a two-day in-orbit operation.The spacecraft was launched with a Long March-2F carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Sept. 4.The successful flight marked the country's important breakthrough in reusable spacecraft research and is expected to offer convenient and low-cost round trip transport for the peaceful use of the space.