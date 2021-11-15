beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 41,319
- -2
- Country
-
- Location
-
China’s retail sales beat forecasts in October, despite property market slump
PUBLISHED SUN, NOV 14 20219:01 PM ESTUPDATED MON, NOV 15 20211:37 AM EST
KEY POINTS
China’s retail sales rose more than expected in October, even as fixed asset investment remained sluggish, according to data released Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics.
October retail sales grew by 4.9% from a year ago, beating a Reuters’ poll forecasting 3.5% growth, and faster than the 4.4% rise in September.
The better-than-expected retail sales in October came during a month that kicked off with China’s last big public holiday for the calendar year. However, significant drivers of retail sales such as autos and apparel declined in October from a year ago.
Industrial production also beat expectations, up by 3.5% year-on-year in October. Reuters had predicted 3% growth.
From January to October, fixed asset investment rose by 6.1% from a year ago, slightly less than the 6.2% rise projected in a Reuters’ poll.
On a monthly basis, fixed asset investment was dragged down by a 5.4% year-on-year decline in real estate investment last month, according to estimates from Tommy Wu, lead economist at Oxford Economics.
“Economic momentum remained weak in October, with the real estate downturn weighing on industry and a new wave of Covid outbreaks dampening household consumption,” Wu said. He expects the downturn in property to be contained, but still drag down growth in industrial production.
“While electricity shortages and production cuts hampered output in early October, we don’t think they are a significant problem anymore, following a range of policy measures to boost coal production and lower coal prices,” Wu said.
Property sector
In the last two years, Chinese regulators have sought to reduce the real estate industry’s reliance on debt for growth.
Major real estate developers like Evergrande have teetered on the brink of default, raising concerns among global investors about potential fallout in the world’s second-largest economy. Property accounts for about a quarter of China’s GDP.
Prices for new homes in more than 50 of 70 major Chinese cities declined in October from the prior month, the statistics bureau said Monday.
Despite the recent slump in real estate, which accounts for the bulk of household wealth, the spokesman for the National Bureau of Statistics, Fu Linghui, claimed Monday that the property market remained stable overall and noted increases in floor space sold.
China Economy Stabilizes as Spending, Power Supply Picks Up
Bloomberg News
2021年11月15日 GMT+8 上午10:00 Updated on 2021年11月15日 GMT+8 下午12:54
Industrial output rose 3.5% in October from a year earlier, while retail sales growth accelerated to 4.9%, beating economists’ forecasts. Growth in fixed-asset investment eased to 6.1% in the first 10 months of the year, with tighter curbs on the real estate market continuing to weigh on the sector. The surveyed jobless rate was steady at 4.9%.
PUBLISHED SUN, NOV 14 20219:01 PM ESTUPDATED MON, NOV 15 20211:37 AM EST
KEY POINTS
- October retail sales grew by 4.9% from a year ago, beating a Reuters’ poll forecasting 3.5% growth.
- From January to October, fixed asset investment rose by 6.1% from a year ago, slightly less than the 6.2% rise projected in a Reuters’ poll.
- China’s economy has face several challenges this year — from slower-than-expected consumer spending to disruptive floods threatening to disrupt supply chains.
China’s retail sales rose more than expected in October, even as fixed asset investment remained sluggish, according to data released Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics.
October retail sales grew by 4.9% from a year ago, beating a Reuters’ poll forecasting 3.5% growth, and faster than the 4.4% rise in September.
The better-than-expected retail sales in October came during a month that kicked off with China’s last big public holiday for the calendar year. However, significant drivers of retail sales such as autos and apparel declined in October from a year ago.
Industrial production also beat expectations, up by 3.5% year-on-year in October. Reuters had predicted 3% growth.
From January to October, fixed asset investment rose by 6.1% from a year ago, slightly less than the 6.2% rise projected in a Reuters’ poll.
On a monthly basis, fixed asset investment was dragged down by a 5.4% year-on-year decline in real estate investment last month, according to estimates from Tommy Wu, lead economist at Oxford Economics.
“Economic momentum remained weak in October, with the real estate downturn weighing on industry and a new wave of Covid outbreaks dampening household consumption,” Wu said. He expects the downturn in property to be contained, but still drag down growth in industrial production.
“While electricity shortages and production cuts hampered output in early October, we don’t think they are a significant problem anymore, following a range of policy measures to boost coal production and lower coal prices,” Wu said.
Property sector
In the last two years, Chinese regulators have sought to reduce the real estate industry’s reliance on debt for growth.
Major real estate developers like Evergrande have teetered on the brink of default, raising concerns among global investors about potential fallout in the world’s second-largest economy. Property accounts for about a quarter of China’s GDP.
Prices for new homes in more than 50 of 70 major Chinese cities declined in October from the prior month, the statistics bureau said Monday.
Despite the recent slump in real estate, which accounts for the bulk of household wealth, the spokesman for the National Bureau of Statistics, Fu Linghui, claimed Monday that the property market remained stable overall and noted increases in floor space sold.
China's retail sales beat forecasts in October, despite property market slump
China's retail sales rose more than expected in October, even as fixed asset investment remained sluggish, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.
www.cnbc.com
Bloomberg News
2021年11月15日 GMT+8 上午10:00 Updated on 2021年11月15日 GMT+8 下午12:54
- Industrial output, retail sales beat expectations in October
- Statistics bureau says economy maintains recovery trend
Industrial output rose 3.5% in October from a year earlier, while retail sales growth accelerated to 4.9%, beating economists’ forecasts. Growth in fixed-asset investment eased to 6.1% in the first 10 months of the year, with tighter curbs on the real estate market continuing to weigh on the sector. The surveyed jobless rate was steady at 4.9%.
China Economy Stabilizes as Spending, Power Supply Picks Up
China’s economy performed better than expected in October as retail sales climbed and energy shortages eased, though a slump in property and rising Covid outbreaks show the recovery isn’t on solid ground yet.
www.bloomberg.com