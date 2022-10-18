What's new

China’s resort island province Hainan to host new campus of top Russian technical university

  • The Chinese campus of the National Research University Moscow Power Engineering Institute will be situated in Hainan province’s Wenchang county
  • Hainan is trying to boost its education sector by wooing prestigious foreign universities with a focus on science, technology, agriculture or medicine


Published: 9:00pm, 17 Oct, 2022

42954802300_7b45e55263_o.jpg


A major Russian technical university is building a 55-hectare (137-acre) campus on the tropical island of Hainan, as the Chinese free-trade zone opens its door to foreign institutions.

The Chinese campus of the National Research University Moscow Power Engineering Institute (MPEI) will be located in Hainan’s Wenchang county, a coastal tourist spot and home to a space station, according to a statement by the campus designer China Academy of Building Research (CABR) last week.

Hainan Daily, a local newspaper, reported in March that the province had struck an agreement with MPEI to set up a local campus.

The move comes amid Hainan’s push to boost its education sector by luring prestigious foreign universities with a focus on science, technology, agriculture or medicine, as well as vocational schools, to set up operations in the free-trade port.

The provincial education department is currently pursuing similar deals with Bielefeld University of Applied Sciences in Germany and École hôtelière de Lausanne, a hospitality management school in Switzerland.
Hainan’s attempt to woo overseas institutions, as part of its free-trade arrangement, stands as an exception in China, where most local governments are trying to reduce foreign influence in the education sector.

MPEI’s Hainan campus also signals the deepening bond between Russia and China amid rising tensions with the US.
Founded in 1930, MPEI is known for its power engineering research. One of its alumni was the late former Chinese Premier Li Peng, who was sent to study at the university from 1948 to 1955 during the Soviet era.

Li, who is called “the most famous graduate of MPEI” on the university’s website, served as president of the foreign student union during his years on campus. He was awarded an honorary doctorate in 1995.

Last year, MPEI received approval from China’s Ministry of Education to set up a joint school with Henan University of Science and Technology in Luoyang city in western Henan province.

CABR’s architecture design arm, which won the bid for MPEI’s Hainan project, said it aims to present a campus design that combines the tropical ecosystem of the island and the rational temperament of the Russian university.

It did not say when the construction work would take place.
d2d2655e-fee5-426b-9910-4fda24160b23.jpeg


Wenchang, home to China’s fourth and southernmost spaceport, is also planning to partner with Chinese aerospace universities – including Northwestern Polytechnical University in Xian, capital of Shaanxi province, and the Harbin Institute of Technology – to establish graduate schools and training bases.

The county said it has also begun talks with overseas institutes such as Ukraine’s National Aviation University to cultivate talent.

China is under growing pressure to shore up its technological competitiveness as the US ratchets up export restrictions against Chinese institutions.

Earlier this month, the Bureau of Industry and Security, an agency under the US Department of Commerce, announced new measures targeting China’s advanced semiconductor industry, including restrictions prohibiting “US persons” from supporting the development or production of chips at certain Chinese firms.

Some Chinese universities, including the Harbin Institute of Technology, have already been previously added to a US trade blacklist, formally known as the Entity List, for “supporting procurement of items for military end-use in China”.

www.scmp.com

Top Russian university builds campus on Chinese resort island

Hainan province is trying to boost its education sector by wooing prestigious foreign universities with a focus on science, technology, agriculture or medicine.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com
 
What are they doing by letting foreigners to set up universities and colleges on Chinese soil controlling Chinese education ?
 
etylo said:
What are they doing by letting foreigners to set up universities and colleges on Chinese soil controlling Chinese education ?

Dude, you are speaking about safeguarding China's soil and education while living in a foreign country.

And these guys are russians.
 
etylo said:
What are they doing by letting foreigners to set up universities and colleges on Chinese soil controlling Chinese education ?

Russians love tropical Hainan, foreign universities are like foreign companies in China, they won't control China's education, actually China can spread her influence through these foreign institutions.

"I will give a simple example: in 2019, 330,000 Russian tourists visited our province, that is, among foreign tourists, every fourth was from Russia,"Hainan province's governor Feng Fei


And Hainan is the only visa free province in China

China Grants 59 Countries with Visa-Free Access to its Hainan Island - VisaGuide.World

visaguide.world visaguide.world

5b920c77a31033b41c0231cf.jpeg

Russian tourists play on a beach in Sanya, Hainan province, April 28, 2014. [Photo/VCG]



23f5cb0aaed942c29f9b0f39dffd32a6.jpeg

7a210660bd0c4cea9bb1e6dd2e1853f1.jpeg

d5bd78893a9e42768c9ac6ea601e1310.jpeg

658eb4fecd244aa1a5683ed7b3858a21.jpeg

61d7fde6a7d446cfaa5430799b7f1368.jpeg
 
REhorror said:
Dude, you are speaking about safeguarding China's soil and education while living in a foreign country.

And these guys are russians.

Exactly.

In the past, in Guangzhou and Yiwu, there were more than 100,000 black citizens, and 99% of them did not have a degree. And the number of blacks is growing exponentially. That's not to mention the huge number of hybrids resulting from black-Chinese marriages.
Now, I don't know the exact number, but the number is definitely very high.

I mean compared to the sheer number of blacks in Guangzhou-Yiwu, a Russian institution in Hainan is nothing. At least it's an educational institution.
 
REhorror said:
Dude, you are speaking about safeguarding China's soil and education while living in a foreign country.

And these guys are russians.

So what ? If any country want to be truly independent, they should do that, there are some American and European universities there too that should be restricted now. What I am saying have to do with where I live.
 
etylo said:
So what ? If any country want to be truly independent, they should do that, there are some American and European universities there too that should be restricted now. What I am saying have to do with where I live.

The more I argue with you, the more I find you to be a dumb racist honestly.
China doesn't exist in a vacuum, hell, China already is a multiethnic empire since the Tang dynasty.

And you are a hypocrite for criticizing russian in China when you yourself is a chinese living in the West.
 
beijingwalker said:
Russians love tropical Hainan, foreign universities are like foreign companies in China, they won't control China's education, actually China can spread her influence through these foreign institutions.


5b920c77a31033b41c0231cf.jpeg

Russian tourists play on a beach in Sanya, Hainan province, April 28, 2014. [Photo/VCG]

I am actually have more of the American and British universities in mind, these two countries are ardent anti-China now. They closed many Confucius institutes in their countries. Maybe, there is another valid perspective on these universities as you said.
 
REhorror said:
The more I argue with you, the more I find you to be a dumb racist honestly.
China doesn't exist in a vacuum, hell, China already is a multiethnic empire since the Tang dynasty.

And you are a hypocrite for criticizing russian in China when you yourself is a chinese living in the West.


Bro, in this case (Tang Dynasty), I disagree with you.

The Tang Dynasty was not xenophobic, they allowed citizens from other ethnic groups to hold important positions in their military system.

Years later, the An Lushan Rebellion is one of the bloodiest uprisings in world history.

And why did the Tang Dynasty lose the battle of Talas? Because in their army there are many traitors (people from other ethnic groups)

There were many people using the Tang Dynasty as an example, persuading China to open up more and import more foreigners. They forgot that the Tang dynasty was only a short-lived superpower, before falling into the pit
 
REhorror said:
The more I argue with you, the more I find you to be a dumb racist honestly.
China doesn't exist in a vacuum, hell, China already is a multiethnic empire since the Tang dynasty.

And you are a hypocrite for criticizing russian in China when you yourself is a chinese living in the West.

What the fk I am living in West cant criticize others ? Chinese dont need lectures from you viet monk**** telling us our history and how to behave, go mind your business.
 
zhxy said:
Bro, in this case (Tang Dynasty), I disagree with you.

The Tang Dynasty was not xenophobic, they allowed citizens from other ethnic groups to hold important positions in their military system.

Years later, the An Lushan Rebellion is one of the bloodiest uprisings in world history.

And why did the Tang Dynasty lose the battle of Talas? Because in their army there are many traitors (people from other ethnic groups)

There were many people using the Tang Dynasty as an example, persuading China to open up more and import more foreigners. They forgot that the Tang dynasty was only a short-lived superpower, before falling into the pit

Well, we might have to start with the Han too since Han was civic identity, not an ethnic identity.

By the times of the Qing dynasty, the manchu ruler has officially made China to be a multiethnic nation with 4 main ethnics in it (Manchu, Han, Mongol, Hui). It's the price for expansion, China didn't grow big for no reason.
etylo said:
What the fk I am living in West cant criticize others ? Chinese dont need lectures from you viet monk**** telling us our history and how to behave, go mind your business.

Do act the part and go back to China and protect the soil and education there instead of hollering in Canada.
 

