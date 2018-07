Researchers design new air-defense missile system

HQ-9 air-defense missile is one of the air-defense missiles developed by researchers at China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp's Second Academy. FAN SONG/FOR CHINA DAILY

playing a vital role in the development of China's new air-defense missile system by designing its control systems - the "brain" of any missile

the new-generation missile system will have a wider range of targets and be much more technologically sophisticated

Metaphorically put, the mission of these control systems is to guide a needle to fly 1,000 kilometers to pierce the eye of another needle

their mission is to turn this seemingly impossible task into reality