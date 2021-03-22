China's reply to U.S.A. at Alaska meeting

China's reply to U.S.A. at Alaska meetingYou have your type of democracy. we have our type of democracy.︎ We lifted millions if not all of our population out of poverty. You created millions of unemployed and homeless.︎ We controlled and eradicated Covid. You let Covid devastate you.︎ Your infrastructures are at least 30 to 40 years old.︎ We build and provide cheap and affordable housing for the people. You build houses but the economic situation that you are in now resulted in more foreclosures (people giving up) than people buying︎ We don't have homeless people sleeping in the street. You have plenty sleeping all over the place︎ Our people have sufficient good food to eat. You too have food but the people have no money to buy food and have to rely on Govt Food stamps to pay for their food︎ We have very little crime rate. You have one of the highest crime rate in the world which keeps your police very busy︎ We have affordable health insurance and health care. Your health care is so out of reach such that the average household could not afford to fall sick︎ Our people are united behind us. Your people are divided behind you︎ Our democratic systems are quite difference. Ours can deliver the goods. Yours make you indebted*Why must you make us follow your way or running the country