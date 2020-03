Entire community's houses razed to ground. Mosque Domes destroyed in end of November 2019. Subjugation dubbed sinicization by forced consent for remodeling old mosques.China has been subjugating and oppressing religious minorities since long. This was predominantly done in Tibet and East Turkestan aka Xinjiang. Now the disturbing trend has been pushed by Xi Jinping in central provinces of Ningxia and Gansu. These are dominated by Hui muslims originally from East Turkestan. The satellite images show proof of this religious subjugation of Islam dubbed sinicization. This is done by local police seeking forced written consent for so called remodelling of old mosques. Now that proof is available, I raise two pertinent questions:Will the UN and international community take notice of this blatant wiping out of every religion especially Islam from China?Will Islamic countries like Pakistan who call themselves friends of China ever speak up about these aggressive oppressive policies of China?