China’s record-breaking wind tunnel goes Mach 33 thanks to Australian invention
The world’s largest free-piston driven shock tunnel is now up and running in southwestern China, allowing low-cost, high-quality wind tunnel experiments in hypersonic research, according to scientists involved in the project.
- The world’s largest free-piston driven shock tunnel will allow China to conduct hypersonic experiments and test its space innovations
- A free-piston driven tunnel is known as a Stalker tube, named after Australian space engineer Raymond Stalker who made an engineering breakthrough
-
China built the world’s largest piston-driven shock wind tunnel in Mianyang, Sichuan. The facility can simulate flight conditions at 11.5km per second, or more than 33 times the speed of sound for hypersonic weapon research and space programs. Photo: Hypervelocity Aerodynamics Institute, China Aerodynamics Research and Development Centre
The facility, based on a design proposed by Australian scientists, can simulate extreme flight conditions from 2.5 to 11.5 kilometres per second (1.55-7.14 miles per second) – or more than 33 times the speed of sound.
The researchers said they expect the advanced facility in Sichuan province to soon contribute to a wide range of missions, such as putting Chinese astronauts on the moon and the development of a hypersonic aircraft that could reach anywhere in the world in an hour.
China’s landmark wind tunnel goes Mach 33 thanks to Australian invention
The world’s largest free-piston driven shock tunnel will allow China to conduct hypersonic experiments and test its space innovations.
www.scmp.com
China built the world’s largest piston-driven shock wind tunnel in Mianyang, Sichuan. The facility can simulate flight conditions at 11.5km per second, or more than 33 times the speed of sound for hypersonic weapon research and space programs. Photo: Hypervelocity Aerodynamics Institute, China Aerodynamics Research and Development Centre
China’s landmark wind tunnel goes Mach 33 thanks to Australian invention
The world’s largest free-piston driven shock tunnel will allow China to conduct hypersonic experiments and test its space innovations.
www.scmp.com