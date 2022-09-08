What's new

China’s record-breaking wind tunnel goes Mach 33 thanks to Australian invention

onebyone

onebyone

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 2, 2014
6,851
-4
16,421
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand

China’s record-breaking wind tunnel goes Mach 33 thanks to Australian invention​

  • The world’s largest free-piston driven shock tunnel will allow China to conduct hypersonic experiments and test its space innovations
  • A free-piston driven tunnel is known as a Stalker tube, named after Australian space engineer Raymond Stalker who made an engineering breakthrough
  • China built the world’s largest piston-driven shock wind tunnel in Mianyang, Sichuan. The facility can simulate flight conditions at 11.5km per second, or more than 33 times the speed of sound for hypersonic weapon research and space programs. Photo: Hypervelocity Aerodynamics Institute, China Aerodynamics Research and Development Centre

    China built the world’s largest piston-driven shock wind tunnel in Mianyang, Sichuan. The facility can simulate flight conditions at 11.5km per second, or more than 33 times the speed of sound for hypersonic weapon research and space programs. Photo: Hypervelocity Aerodynamics Institute, China Aerodynamics Research and Development Centre
The world’s largest free-piston driven shock tunnel is now up and running in southwestern China, allowing low-cost, high-quality wind tunnel experiments in hypersonic research, according to scientists involved in the project.
The facility, based on a design proposed by Australian scientists, can simulate extreme flight conditions from 2.5 to 11.5 kilometres per second (1.55-7.14 miles per second) – or more than 33 times the speed of sound.
The researchers said they expect the advanced facility in Sichuan province to soon contribute to a wide range of missions, such as putting Chinese astronauts on the moon and the development of a hypersonic aircraft that could reach anywhere in the world in an hour.

www.scmp.com

China’s landmark wind tunnel goes Mach 33 thanks to Australian invention

The world’s largest free-piston driven shock tunnel will allow China to conduct hypersonic experiments and test its space innovations.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

onebyone
China’s new wind tunnel for hypersonic testing is too powerful for the electricity grid: scientists
Replies
0
Views
316
onebyone
onebyone
B
China's new wind tunnel ready to shape development of hypersonic weapons, equipment
Replies
0
Views
381
Beidou2020
B
B
China's Mach 30 wind tunnel expected to be completed in 2022, help develop aerospace, hypersonic aircraft
Replies
0
Views
424
Beidou2020
B
beijingwalker
China announces completion of hypersonic wind tunnel, key in China’s race for hypersonic weapon supremacy
Replies
2
Views
571
Daniel808
Daniel808
beijingwalker
China’s ‘Mind-Boggling’ Claims – New AI System Can Design Hypersonic Weapons By Itself Without Human Intervention
Replies
3
Views
623
S10
S10

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom