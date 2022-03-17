Hamartia Antidote
China's quest for mRNA vaccine hits stumbling block in omicron
Limited effectiveness of conventional shots puts 'zero-COVID' policy at risk
DALIAN, China -- China continues to struggle in developing a homegrown mRNA vaccine against COVID-19, with its front-runner failing to reach the market by the end of last year as hoped and now showing disappointing results against the highly infectious omicron variant.