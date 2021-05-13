beijingwalker
China's Q1 GDP grows at record pace as recovery speeds up
05/13/2021 | 01:15am EDT
(Reuters) -China's economic recovery quickened sharply in the first quarter from a coronavirus-induced slump earlier last year, propelled by stronger demand at home and abroad and continued government support for smaller firms.
Gross domestic product (GDP) jumped a record 18.3% in the first quarter from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, slower than the 19% forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, and following 6.5% growth in the fourth quarter last year.
