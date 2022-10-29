What's new

China's proven shale gas reserves 764.3 billion cubic meters, ranking first in the world

China’s Sinopec makes huge shale gas find​

Chinese giant makes new discovery in Sichuan basin

21 October 2022 8:14 GMT

Sinopec, China’s second largest energy company, has made a significant shale gas find in the Sichuan basin, paving way for it to establish 100 billion cubic metres per annum of gas production in southwest China.

Sinopec said the Jinshi-103 appraisal well drilled at Leshan city with a designed well depth of 3920 metres flowed 258,600 cubic metres per day of gas.

The successful well lead to the discovery of 387.8 Bcm of shale gas reserves, with possible shale gas in place reaching more than 1 trillion cubic metres.

This is the second shale gas discovery in the Sichuan basin that Sinopec has announced since July, when it revealed that the Xinye-1 discovery well drilled on the Xinchang structure flowed at a rate of 530,000 cubic metres per day during testing.

The Xinchang structure is located in the Xinchangnan-Dongxi-Dingshan-Lingtanchang area on the southwest rim of the Sichuan basin, which Sinopec estimates holds around 1.19 Tcm of shale gas — China’s second largest shale gas discovery after its flagship Fuling shale gas play, which is also located in the Sichuan basin.

Sinopec is already China’s largest shale gas producer. Production from the Fuling shale gas field in Sichuan basin alone last year reached 7.2 Bcm, accounting for 31% of China’s total shale gas throughput in 2021.

China buys huge amount of oil and gas only because they are cheap in the global market, if push comes to shove, China can be self reliant in energy supply.
 

