China's progress in advanced semiconductor technology slows

F-22Raptor
SENIOR MEMBER
- Jun 19, 2014
- 7,441
- 2
- Country
-
- Location
-
SHANGHAI -- China is facing delays in miniaturizing semiconductors. In a Nikkei survey, most of the seven major Chinese semiconductor manufacturing equipment makers that responded said their mainstay products were those for making 14 nanometer to 28 nm chips, which are two or three generations behind the world's advanced chips. Some said even older generation machines were their main products.
https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Te...ss-in-advanced-semiconductor-technology-slows
https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Te...ss-in-advanced-semiconductor-technology-slows