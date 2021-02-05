China's private company launched a smart suborbital rocket on February 5, 2021

Private Chinese company launches smart suborbital rocket

CHONGQING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- A new smart suborbital rocket developed by a private Chinese company was successfully launched from a site in northwest China on Friday, according to the company.The "Chongqing Liangjiang Star" OS-X6B, with a length of 9.4 meters, was launched at 5:05 p.m. It completed a flight time of about 580 seconds, reaching a maximum altitude of about 300 km, said OneSpace Technology Group Co.The launch marks the first time that a private Chinese rocket company has realized controlled re-entry flight, human-in-the-loop space flight control, and (upper stage) redundant fault-tolerant control, according to OneSpace.It also completed the verification of a number of key technologies and obtained a large amount of real flight environment data.Established in 2015, the Beijing-based OneSpace is China's first private company with a license to develop carrier rockets, with a manufacturing base in southwestern Chongqing Municipality.