China's powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake doesn't cause damage to Yaxi "sky highway" at epicenter of the quake

China's powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake doesn't cause damage to Yaxi "sky highway" at epicenter of the quake9月5日12时52分，四川甘孜州泸定县附近(北纬29.61度，东经102.14度)发生6.8级地震，地震发生后，四川高速雅西分公司立刻启动公司地震专项应急预案，并且对主线营运道路进行了震后隐患视频巡查和道路排查工作，截至9月5日14时27分，初步排查结果为营运道路未发现明显道路、桥梁、隧道受损，无人员受伤、车辆受损情况，地震事件造成0人死亡、0人失联(被困)、0人受伤，其中0人重伤，0人轻伤，雅西高速公路目前通行正常。At 12:52 on September 5, an earthquake of magnitude 6.8 occurred near Luding County, Ganzi Prefecture, Sichuan (29.61 degrees north latitude, 102.14 degrees east longitude). Post-earthquake video inspections and road inspections were carried out on the operating roads of the main line. As of 14:27 on September 5, the preliminary inspection results showed that no obvious damage to roads, bridges and tunnels was found on the operating roads, and no personnel were injured or vehicles were damaged. , The earthquake caused 0 deaths, 0 lost contact (trapped), and 0 injuries, including 0 serious injuries and 0 minor injuries. The Iasi Expressway is currently passing normally.