What's new

China's powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake doesn't cause damage to Yaxi "sky highway" at epicenter of the quake

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
48,542
-12
92,988
Country
China
Location
China
China's powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake doesn't cause damage to Yaxi "sky highway" at epicenter of the quake

9月5日12时52分，四川甘孜州泸定县附近(北纬29.61度，东经102.14度)发生6.8级地震，地震发生后，四川高速雅西分公司立刻启动公司地震专项应急预案，并且对主线营运道路进行了震后隐患视频巡查和道路排查工作，截至9月5日14时27分，初步排查结果为营运道路未发现明显道路、桥梁、隧道受损，无人员受伤、车辆受损情况，地震事件造成0人死亡、0人失联(被困)、0人受伤，其中0人重伤，0人轻伤，雅西高速公路目前通行正常。
At 12:52 on September 5, an earthquake of magnitude 6.8 occurred near Luding County, Ganzi Prefecture, Sichuan (29.61 degrees north latitude, 102.14 degrees east longitude). Post-earthquake video inspections and road inspections were carried out on the operating roads of the main line. As of 14:27 on September 5, the preliminary inspection results showed that no obvious damage to roads, bridges and tunnels was found on the operating roads, and no personnel were injured or vehicles were damaged. , The earthquake caused 0 deaths, 0 lost contact (trapped), and 0 injuries, including 0 serious injuries and 0 minor injuries. The Iasi Expressway is currently passing normally.

Yaxi "Sky Highway"
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

D
It Is No Longer ‘Incredible India’ But ‘Intolerant India’
Replies
11
Views
2K
Windjammer
Windjammer
vi-va
China Foreign Affairs: The State of Democracy in the United States 中国外交部：美国民主情况
2 3 4 5
Replies
71
Views
4K
vi-va
vi-va
vi-va
Chinese scholar discussion on Democracy: China versus United States
2
Replies
21
Views
1K
Apollon
Apollon
Han-Tang
the agonized Afghans welcome China’s move not to only condemn but also react strongly over unlawful killings in Afghanistan
Replies
0
Views
486
Han-Tang
Han-Tang
vi-va
Eric Li on the failure of liberal democracy and the rise of China’s way
Replies
1
Views
861
vi-va
vi-va

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom