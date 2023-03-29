China's power is advancing on all fronts as America retreats

Stuart Varney: China's power is advancing on all fronts as America's values retreat FOX Business' Stuart Varney discusses China's growing power and influence as the communist nation makes gains on the United States.

STUART VARNEY: China's power advances on all fronts. America's traditional values retreat across the board. It's the story of our time. It's the world turned upside down.By the day, you can see China's influence rolling over America's interests. Today, we hear that Beijing is considering paying off the debts of some third-world countries.They are taking the place of the western-oriented IMF and World Bank. They've bought influence and are throwing us out.Honduras just aligned with China, kicking out Taiwan, but they'll keep sending their people to America.Saudi Arabia is considering using China's currency for oil trades. Talk about extending your influence.Cobalt mining in Africa. Sounds obscure, but cobalt is vital to electric vehicle production, and China owns 15 of the 19 mines in the Congo, which has, by far, the largest cobalt reserves in the world.P.S., they use child labor. Who will make them accountable in this new world order?They aggressively militarize islands in the South Pacific. They support Russia's war on Ukraine. They threaten America's ally, Taiwan.They make the chemicals that go into fentanyl that comes here through Mexico to kill 100,000 Americans, and they think we're soft. Perhaps we are.A Wall Street Journal poll shows a sharp retreat from traditional values. Patriotism, religious faith, and hard work are no longer as important to us personally, as they were 25 years ago.If those values made us strong, the absence of those values makes us weak, and China is actively exploiting that weakness.We should be figuring out how to respond, but we have an 80-year-old president who lacks vigor and focus and a vice president who lacks credibility.Hence, this ominous feeling that we've lost our place in the world, and this administration can't get it back.