China’s power crisis ‘man-made’, and miscalculations by Beijing serve as ‘a very painful lesson’, coal insiders say

The Chinese govt is not only limiting domestic coal production, but also limiting the production of almost all ores such as iron ore and rare earth. This is not only because of protecting the environment and reducing carbon emissions, but also for economic balance. China has a trade surplus of more than $600 billion a year. If it does not use it, it will leave inflation at home. Moreover, the US dollar has been depreciating, and retaining too much foreign exchange for a long time will lead to great losses.