China's power consumption expansion indicates economic recovery | 中国用电扩张预示经济复苏

China's electricity consumption, a key barometer of economic activity, continues to expand as the country's economy continues to steadily recover. A number of Chinese provinces have released data of their electricity consumption in the first six months of the year with south China's Guangdong Province taking the top rank. The electricity consumption in Guangdong reached 364.3 billion kilowatt-hours, registering a two-year average growth of 9.7 percent, which surpasses the pre-epidemic level. As a major province for manufacturing, Guangdong's power consumption by the manufacturing industry accounted for more than 80 percent of the industrial power consumption during the period. Power consumption by the manufacturing of computers, communication equipment and other electronic equipment grew faster, logging a two-year average growth rate of 16.53 percent. The power consumption of east China's Jiangsu Province reached 338.479 billion kilowatt-hours during the first half of the year, up 20.34 percent over the same period last year. The growth of industrial power consumption has exceeded the pre-epidemic level, showing an upward trend of its real economy. The power consumption saw big increases in sectors such as biological pharmaceutical manufacturing, communication equipment manufacturing and auto manufacturing. In the first half of the year, Jiangsu's tertiary industry registered a 29.02 percent rise year on year in terms of power consumption. The growth of power consumption in sectors involving catering and accommodation, leasing and business services scaled up to over 30 percent. In east China's Zhejiang Province, one of the country's major foreign trade hubs, its power consumption reached 253.3 billion kilowatt-hours during the period, up 22.87 percent year on year and a two-year average growth rate of 8.4 percent. In exporting industries, the power consumption by auto and furniture manufacturing sectors increased by 46.7 percent and 39.27 percent year on year respectively, indicating the stable and rapid growth of its exports.