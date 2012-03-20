GlobalVillageSpace
President Xi Jinping, on 25 February 2021, announced the end of absolute poverty in China. Four decades ago, more than 80 percent of its population lived below the poverty line; it managed a miraculous feat in taking 770 million people from poverty.
China surpassed all countries in this race by achieving this target ten years before the prescribed deadline by the UN’s 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. The World Bank commended this achievement and underlined that China’s actions to this effect have no precedent in history; it constitutes 70 percent of global poverty alleviation.
The country celebrated the triumph, and President Xi distributed appreciation medals amongst the heroes of this fight against poverty. Several factors stand out when looking at this achievement. First, China ensured success by exhibiting a strong commitment to the cause.
It adopted a comprehensive policy and execution framework under the leadership of Communist Party of China (CPC) to realize the dream of a poverty-free China. It devised long-term (century goals), medium-term (fiveyear plan), and short-term plans (Central Economic Work Conference), etc., to achieve the objective.
Inclusiveness is another prominent feature of all policies and plans, which was ensured at designing and implementation phases by engaging local communities and cadres
of the party. The CPC leadership ensured the continuity in implementation by erecting a Leading Group on Poverty Reduction and Development in 1986.
Under the guidance of the CPC Politburo Committee, the leading group defined the duties of each tier of government. It was decided that policy direction and decision-making are the Party and State domain and that provinces are responsible for the outcome. Cities and counties will be implementers at ground level. Concurrently, China also kept on reforming policy and actions according to need.
China’s Poverty Alleviation Model: A Miracle to Explore