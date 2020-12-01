China's poverty alleviation effort - a 'human miracle' The eradication of poverty is a cause never ending. It is a moving target. I hope this established local political apparatus will continue to function and lead.

Today's national commendation conference in Beijing marks an important milestone of China's great endeavor in eradicating absolute poverty.elevated poverty elimination to a priority of national governance.In his speech today, President Xi used the phrase "human miracle" to describe what has been achieved so far.Today we can proudly declare that there will be no single person left behind, who has difficulty in making a decent living or having to worry about basic food and basic shelter.Poverty has been a perennial problem haunting mankind.Those impoverished can be visibly present in fact, no so far away from the bustling city centers. You can just go to downtown Santa Monica, California, what I call the capital of the homeless in the U.S. (this is actually a compliment for local residents' open arms to the homeless), or go to the beautiful beaches there, for an idea of the extent of the homeless problem in the United States. Here in China, we see far fewer homeless people roaming on the streets.The significance of the eradication of absolute poverty in China has global implications., especially in the last seven years. China reached the United Nations Millennium Goal 10 years earlier.A breeder feeds sheep in Yanchi County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, May 27, 2019. /XinhuaSharing China's experiences with the world is not at all about ideological exports, nor about strategic competition with the West, or political triumphalism for that matter. There is simply no hidden agenda.In President Xi's speech, he mentioned two things that greatly contributed to China's success.One is the economic development.Helping the impoverished is not simply providing handouts; it is about providing the environment and the incentives under which they can economically thrive themselves with their own hands. That meansThat means providing education and training opportunities that would not be possible without the government's help.The Chinese government's efforts are targeting the needed with much precision, and for that it has established what I call the local political apparatus encompassing and engaging all societal organizations to help the poor, including the government, civil organizations, state-owned enterprises and private businesses. For example, the government has established an extensive database of those in need of help. These useful and concrete lessons and tactics can be helpful for other countries.The eradication of poverty is a cause never ending. It is a moving target. I hope this established local political apparatus will continue to function and lead.