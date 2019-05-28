China's poorest province: Guizhou is on the rapid rise

08:47, 8 SEP 2016

UPDATED 08:47, 8 SEP 2016

BY SCOTT CAMPBELL

Shu Xin is thought to work for the People's Liberation Army and is said to enjoy singing and dancing in her spare time



The woman, who has been identified as Shu Xin, is thought to work for the People’s Liberation Army​



She is from southern China’s Guiyang city and was born in the 90s, according to People’s Daily Online​



In the image she appeared to be guarding the car used by Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi at the summit​



It is not the first time Shu, who loves to sing and dance, has shot to fame for her looks​



Shu picked up attention after her picture appeared in an article headlined “Who is the most powerful bodyguard for leaders at G20?”​



In 2013 she was among the top 10 most beautiful People’s Liberation Army soldiers​



Lovestruck fans have been discussing her looks on Chinese social media site Weibo​



Shu reportedly loves to sing and dance in her spare time​

--------A Chinese soldier has been hailed the “prettiest bodyguard” after catching the eye of admirers on social media while working at the G20 Summit.The woman, who has been identified as Shu Xin, is thought to work for the People’s Liberation Army.She is from southern China’s Guiyang city and was born in the 90s, according to People’s Daily Online – but there is little other information about her available.Shu picked up attention after her picture appeared in an article headlined “Who is the most powerful bodyguard for leaders at G20?”.But it is not the first time Shu, who loves to sing and dance, has shot to fame for her looks.In 2013 she was among the top 10 most beautiful People’s Liberation Army soldiers.She also once came second in the Yancheng singing contest.Lovestruck fans have been discussing her looks on Chinese social media site Weibo, reports the Mail Online.One user wrote: “She's absolutely gorgeous! She looks great even without makeup.”Another added: “Marry her. She will make sure you get home safely at night.”And one commented: “Can she fight? Guess she is there just to maintain order.”