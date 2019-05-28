What's new

China's poorest province: Guizhou is on the rapid rise

This Chinese City Is Performing Better Than Shanghai

Guiyang, the capital of China’s poor-but-fast-growing Guizhou province, edged out financial capital Shanghai as the nation’s top performer, a ranking by the Milken Institute shows.

The northern port city of Tianjin was third among the country’s biggest cities, followed by Shenzhen and last year’s top city, Chengdu, according to a report released Monday by the Santa Monica, California-based think tank founded by Michael Milken. Dalian, Nanchang, Chongqing, Xian, and Haikou rounded out the top 10.

Despite being in the less-developed southwest, Guiyang catapulted from No. 11 in last year’s inaugural ranking and leapfrogged bigger, wealthier coastal megacities. The city of 4.6 million is benefiting from a central government push to connect coastal and inland regions and infrastructure investment related to President Xi Jinping’s One Belt, One Road initiative to revive China’s ancient trade links to Asia and Europe, the report said.

"The government’s plans, as well as geography, favor the region," Perry Wong, managing director of research at Milken, said Monday in a Bloomberg Television interview in Beijing. "When we look at Guiyang, we look at the low base of the economy, because this is one of the slightly, if you will, less-developed first tier cities, and we look at upside potential."

The ranking incorporates growth in economic output, jobs and wages over one and five years, as well as per-capita growth, foreign direct investment growth and the proximity of high value-added industry employment, according to the institute, which has published a similar index on U.S. cities since 1999.

http://www.bloomberg.com/news/artic...ai-in-index-of-china-s-best-performing-cities


Guiyang
Provincial capital of Guizhou Province
A city of green, culture and future

Guiyang 2013

GDP per capita $10,189 (2015), $17,989 (PPP)
GDP growth in 2016 H1, 11.6% (10.5% Guizhou Province)
424324.jpg
www.jpg



@Shotgunner51 @GS Zhou feel threatened?
 
On a lighter note, a beautiful female soldier from Guiyang .......

--------
Is this the most beautiful bodyguard ever? Chinese woman soldier leaves admirers lovestruck after appearing at G20 summit
  • 08:47, 8 SEP 2016
  • UPDATED 08:47, 8 SEP 2016
  • BY SCOTT CAMPBELL
Shu Xin is thought to work for the People's Liberation Army and is said to enjoy singing and dancing in her spare time

Chinese-bodyguard-Shu-Xin.jpg

The woman, who has been identified as Shu Xin, is thought to work for the People’s Liberation Army

A Chinese soldier has been hailed the “prettiest bodyguard” after catching the eye of admirers on social media while working at the G20 Summit.

The woman, who has been identified as Shu Xin, is thought to work for the People’s Liberation Army.

She is from southern China’s Guiyang city and was born in the 90s, according to People’s Daily Online – but there is little other information about her available.

Shu picked up attention after her picture appeared in an article headlined “Who is the most powerful bodyguard for leaders at G20?”.


Chinese-bodyguard-Shu-Xin (1).jpg

She is from southern China’s Guiyang city and was born in the 90s, according to People’s Daily Online


Chinese-bodyguard-Shu-Xin (2).jpg

In the image she appeared to be guarding the car used by Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi at the summit


Chinese-bodyguard-Shu-Xin (3).jpg

It is not the first time Shu, who loves to sing and dance, has shot to fame for her looks

But it is not the first time Shu, who loves to sing and dance, has shot to fame for her looks.

In 2013 she was among the top 10 most beautiful People’s Liberation Army soldiers.

She also once came second in the Yancheng singing contest.


Chinese-bodyguard-Shu-Xin (4).jpg

Shu picked up attention after her picture appeared in an article headlined “Who is the most powerful bodyguard for leaders at G20?”


Chinese-bodyguard-Shu-Xin (5).jpg

In 2013 she was among the top 10 most beautiful People’s Liberation Army soldiers

Lovestruck fans have been discussing her looks on Chinese social media site Weibo, reports the Mail Online.

One user wrote: “She's absolutely gorgeous! She looks great even without makeup.”


Chinese-bodyguard-Shu-Xin (6).jpg

Lovestruck fans have been discussing her looks on Chinese social media site Weibo


Chinese-bodyguard-Shu-Xin (7).jpg

Shu reportedly loves to sing and dance in her spare time

Another added: “Marry her. She will make sure you get home safely at night.”

And one commented: “Can she fight? Guess she is there just to maintain order.”
 
Guiyang City, Guizhou Province. (The Poorest Province in China) o_O

Guiyang 3.jpg


Guiyang City at Guizhou Province (The Poorest Province in China) :china:
Crazy !


Guiyang 4.jpg

Guiyang 6.jpg

Guiyang 8.jpg

Guiyang 9.jpg

Guiyang 11.jpg
 
Decoding Guiyang Municipality
The entire Guiyang municipality currently consists of six districts, one county-level city and three counties. The districts are Nanming, Yunyan, Huaxi, Wudang, Baiyun and Guanshanhu. The county-city is Qingzhen and the counties are Kaiyang, Xifeng and Xiuwen.

Each district or county has different functions.
Some are for the commercial centres in the very downtown, some are for higher education, some are for high-tech zones.....
332.jpg


Nanming District (core city)
Commercial centre

Wudang District

Huaxi District
Tourism, higher education(15km2 university precinct)
 
continued

Guanshanhu District (former Jinyang New Area)
government, high-tech, transportation, aerospace and commercial services.


Xiuwen County, Guiyang City

Xifeng County, Guiyang City
 
continued

Guanshanhu District (former Jinyang New Area)
government, high-tech, transportation, aerospace and commercial services.


Xiuwen County, Guiyang City

Xifeng County, Guiyang City
Guizhou look very clean. can be on my list of places to visit in the future
 
Relatively speaking, Guizhou Province is way behind China's east....
Its GDP capita is merely 50% of China's average....
It's a shame.
but it look like a very nice city that locals from big cities would go for the weekend to relax. These types of cities are growing decent in Canada too. People from city buy cottages and go there on weekend.
 
WTF if its poor then what is rich ?
It's kind of difficult for me to believe too. The videos are the best proof of this city.

The statistics say that Guizhou Province is the poorest province in China. Keep in mind this is relative. What is poor in China could be considered rich in some other country. IIRC China's per capita income is now higher than Malaysia (which used to be the second best in ASEAN). This came as quite a shock to me.

The definition of "poor" in China is not what we think it is. After saying that, in some rural areas there are still some really poor folks.

IMO, Guiyang city is better than an average city in a developed country.
 
Guizhou look very clean. can be on my list of places to visit in the future
Still, Guizhou is lagging so behind China's average level....

Listen to this outspoken headmaster of Guizhou University....
He is a top scientist on polymer rheology, used to work in Zhejiang University in the East (located in Hangzhou, the host city of G20).

He was extremely dissatisfied about Central Government's lack of investment in the higher education in Western China and Central China.....He said (in this interview during the NPC annual meeting), 67 years have passed since 1949, China has sent Shenzhen spacecraft into the space, aircraft carrier is on the sea, can Central Government care a little about universities in the West? The money we pay to our teachers are the bloody money from people of this damn poor province......Beijing has 26 university financially supported by Central Government.....I don't want to offend anyone....


New university precinct under construction in Huaxi District of Guiyang City
 
Still, Guizhou is lagging so behind China's average level....

Listen to this outspoken headmaster of Guizhou University....
He is a top scientist on polymer rheology, used to work in Zhejiang University in the East (located in Hangzhou, the host city of G20).

He was extremely dissatisfied about Central Government's lack of investment in the higher education in Western China and Central China.....He said (in this interview during the NPC annual meeting), 67 years have passed since 1949, China has sent Shenzhen spacecraft into the space, aircraft carrier is on the sea, can Central Government care a little about universities in the West? The money we pay to our teachers are the bloody money from people of this damn poor province......Beijing has 26 university financially supported by Central Government.....I don't want to offend anyone....


New university precinct under construction in Huaxi District of Guiyang City
Central government should give more to GY. But based on recent projects, i think they will invest. China is going west--

western provinces
 
Welcome to the Poorest Province in China. :-)
Guizhou Province

View attachment 334054
View attachment 334055
View attachment 334056 View attachment 334056
View attachment 334057
View attachment 334058
View attachment 334059
It's in the Guanshanhu New District.

The new district was built from nothing....
E-commerc in Guanshanhu (literally means view, mountain, lake)
He was extremely dissatisfied about Central Government's lack of investment in the higher education in Western China and Central China.....He said (in this interview during the NPC annual meeting), 67 years have passed since 1949, China has sent Shenzhen spacecraft into the space, aircraft carrier is on the sea, can Central Government care a little about universities in the West? The money we pay to our teachers are the bloody money from people of this damn poor province......Beijing has 26 university financially supported by Central Government.....I don't want to offend anyone....
I know Tibet (Xizang) is another "poor" province. Its prefectures/districts/towns are paired with their richer counterparts in the east provinces. This is to help the poorer areas to develop faster. If I am not mistaken, Sichuan province is being helped in this manner too.

Isn't this the case for Guizhou province too? If not, why not.
 
