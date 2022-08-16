beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 47,580
- -12
- Country
-
- Location
-
China's Poorest Province Guizhou | Guiyang | 中国最穷的省份 | 贵州 | 贵阳
Guizhou is one of China's most impoverished provinces. The province lies deep in the mountains in the southwest and is one of the few in the country that lack flat arable land. For decades, if not centuries, the region has been known for its ragged terrain, rainy weather, and impoverished residents.
Guizhou is a mountainous province, with its higher altitudes in the west and centre. It lies at the eastern end of the Yungui Plateau. Demographically, it is one of China's most diverse provinces. Minority groups account for more than 37% of the population, including sizable populations of the Miao, Bouyei, Dong, Tujia and Yi peoples, all of whom speak languages distinct from Chinese.
It was during the following Ming dynasty, which was once again led by Han Chinese, that Guizhou was formally made a province in 1413. The Ming established many garrisons in Guizhou from which to pacify the Yao and Miao minorities during the Miao Rebellions.
Geographical factors make Guizhou the poorest province in China.
Last edited: