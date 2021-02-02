China's Poly Technologies gets in with Sisi's army thanks to IMUT's armoured vehicles

Chinese defence giant Poly Technologies has secretly taken a stake in the capital of IMUT, a company set up to deliver locally-built armoured vehicles to the Egyptian army and which is run from Pretoria by American-Egyptian busnissman...The armoured vehicles IMUT ST-500 (centre) and ST-100 (left and right).The Egyptian ST-100 armored vehicle uses a number of Chinese Poly Company ammunitionThe missiles that can be fired by the armored vehicles- CM-502 anti-armor missile, with a range of 25 km, has various searches, and attacks the target from above, penetrating up to 1000 mm.- CM-501GA missile, with a range of 41 km, attacks various targets and has a television researcher- CM-501 missile has a range of 70 km and is an armored cruise missileAnother missile, CM-501X, which conducts reconnaissance and collects information, has a range of 70 km, can fly for 30 minutes, and has a data link to pass data and information to the armored or compatible systems.