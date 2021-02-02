What's new

China's Poly Technologies gets in with Sisi's army thanks to IMUT's armoured vehicles

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
20,439
19
21,532
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Chinese defence giant Poly Technologies has secretly taken a stake in the capital of IMUT, a company set up to deliver locally-built armoured vehicles to the Egyptian army and which is run from Pretoria by American-Egyptian busnissman...

https://www.africaintelligence.com/utils/imageresize?x=800&web=1&file64=V29ya2Zsb3dcQUlBXzEzMTE2LkpQRw==

The armoured vehicles IMUT ST-500 (centre) and ST-100 (left and right).

The Egyptian ST-100 armored vehicle uses a number of Chinese Poly Company ammunition
The missiles that can be fired by the armored vehicles

- CM-502 anti-armor missile, with a range of 25 km, has various searches, and attacks the target from above, penetrating up to 1000 mm.

- CM-501GA missile, with a range of 41 km, attacks various targets and has a television researcher

- CM-501 missile has a range of 70 km and is an armored cruise missile

Another missile, CM-501X, which conducts reconnaissance and collects information, has a range of 70 km, can fly for 30 minutes, and has a data link to pass data and information to the armored or compatible systems.


https://www.africaintelligence.com/...nks-to-imut-s-armoured-vehicles,109598170-eve
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom