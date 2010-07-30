What's new

China’s PLA conducts multi-unit military drill in Tibet autonomous region Sep 13, 2020

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
LKJ86 PLA support base in Djibouti conducts live-ammunition exercises - China Military World Affairs 0
onebyone The PLA air force conducts patrol training over China's island of #Taiwan on Friday. China & Far East 0
Adam WANG SHANGHAI MEGA PLA conducts Military drill in Djibouti Base of China China & Far East 1
TaiShang PLA Navy conducted naval mine drill in the South China Sea China & Far East 4
TaiShang Guardians of Peace: China's PLA to conduct live-ammunition drill in South China Sea China & Far East 70
Brotherhood PLA Navy conducts live-ammunition military drill in South China Sea Chinese Defence Forum 1
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE PLA preparedness and Chinese Intelligentsia Views on the India-China Standoff Indian Defence Forum 7
beijingwalker PLA drones deliver food to the soliders stationing at the frontline as troops massing along China India border Military Forum 29
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE China-India border dispute: PLA bombers pictured close to troubled region China & Far East 1
H China retakes Reqin pass, Black & Helmet Top under PLA control Central & South Asia 37

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top