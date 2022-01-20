China’s PLA accused of abducting Indian teen in Arunachal Pradesh

A parliamentarian from India’s ruling party has accused China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of abducting a teenager from the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh.
Tapir Gao, a member of parliament belonging to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Wednesday told reporters that Miram Taron, 17, a resident of Zido village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district had been “abducted” on Tuesday.
Gao said the incident happened in the Siyungla area of Bishing, the last Indian village on the India-China border along the left bank of Siang River in Arunachal Pradesh.
“Chinese #PLA has abducted Miram Taron, 17 years of Zido vill. yesterday 18th Jan 2022 from inside Indian territory, Lungta Jor area (China built 3-4 kms road inside India in 2018) under Siyungla area (Bishing village) of Upper Siang dist, Arunachal Pradesh,” Gao tweeted on Wednesday.
Indian media reports quoting Gao said Taron had gone hunting with his friend Johnny Yaying, 27, in Bising when he was abducted. Yaying escaped and informed the residents in their village of the abduction, the politician said.
“His [Taron’s] friend escaped from PLA and reported [the incident] to the authorities,” Gao said in another tweet. “All the agencies of government of India [are] requested to step up for his early release.”
Shashvat Saurabh, deputy commissioner of Upper Siang, told Al Jazeera on Thursday that two people had been hunting near Bishing circle when the incident happened on January 18.
“There were these two boys and one of the two boys was reportedly captured by the PLA,” he said, adding that the district administration was in touch with army officials over the matter.
“They are working on it,” he said. “We will try to get him back as soon as possible.
Another district official told Al Jazeera they are of the view that the incident happened on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), a loosely demarcated 3,500km (2,100-mile) de facto border agreed by the two nations following a full-scale war in 1962.
“Our assumption is that it (site of alleged abduction) is on our side, not on the other side. They had gone for hunting which is very common (among the locals),” said Jummar Basar, superintendent of police for Upper Siang.
“Hunting is common but this kind of abduction is not common,” Basar said.
On Thursday, a defence spokesperson based in Assam state’s Tezpur said the Indian Army has established contact with the PLA to help in locating and returning the individual. The spokesperson said the teenager was “captured” across the LAC.
“17 yr old youth Miram Tarom of #Zido #ArunachalPradesh was reportedly captured by #PLA across the LAC. On receipt of info, #IndianArmy imdtly contacted #PLA through #hotline. Assistance from #PLA has been sought to locate & return him as per protocol (sic),” a tweet by the army spokesperson said.
Source: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022...ysVuNpnHO4DItqWev5evtUGwzQeeSdmeu3U4nqhB-Ugos
Tapir Gao, a member of parliament belonging to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Wednesday told reporters that Miram Taron, 17, a resident of Zido village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district had been “abducted” on Tuesday.
Gao said the incident happened in the Siyungla area of Bishing, the last Indian village on the India-China border along the left bank of Siang River in Arunachal Pradesh.
“Chinese #PLA has abducted Miram Taron, 17 years of Zido vill. yesterday 18th Jan 2022 from inside Indian territory, Lungta Jor area (China built 3-4 kms road inside India in 2018) under Siyungla area (Bishing village) of Upper Siang dist, Arunachal Pradesh,” Gao tweeted on Wednesday.
Indian media reports quoting Gao said Taron had gone hunting with his friend Johnny Yaying, 27, in Bising when he was abducted. Yaying escaped and informed the residents in their village of the abduction, the politician said.
“His [Taron’s] friend escaped from PLA and reported [the incident] to the authorities,” Gao said in another tweet. “All the agencies of government of India [are] requested to step up for his early release.”
Shashvat Saurabh, deputy commissioner of Upper Siang, told Al Jazeera on Thursday that two people had been hunting near Bishing circle when the incident happened on January 18.
“There were these two boys and one of the two boys was reportedly captured by the PLA,” he said, adding that the district administration was in touch with army officials over the matter.
“They are working on it,” he said. “We will try to get him back as soon as possible.
Another district official told Al Jazeera they are of the view that the incident happened on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), a loosely demarcated 3,500km (2,100-mile) de facto border agreed by the two nations following a full-scale war in 1962.
“Our assumption is that it (site of alleged abduction) is on our side, not on the other side. They had gone for hunting which is very common (among the locals),” said Jummar Basar, superintendent of police for Upper Siang.
“Hunting is common but this kind of abduction is not common,” Basar said.
On Thursday, a defence spokesperson based in Assam state’s Tezpur said the Indian Army has established contact with the PLA to help in locating and returning the individual. The spokesperson said the teenager was “captured” across the LAC.
“17 yr old youth Miram Tarom of #Zido #ArunachalPradesh was reportedly captured by #PLA across the LAC. On receipt of info, #IndianArmy imdtly contacted #PLA through #hotline. Assistance from #PLA has been sought to locate & return him as per protocol (sic),” a tweet by the army spokesperson said.
Source: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022...ysVuNpnHO4DItqWev5evtUGwzQeeSdmeu3U4nqhB-Ugos