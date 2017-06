Exploring ancient Tibetan architecture



Tibetan architecture is once-again drawing in tourists to the Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in Yunnan Province. Based on local customs and weather conditions, Tibetan architecture in the Prefecture employs traditional color combinations, religious totems, pictures of flowers, birds, insects, as well as patterns of the sun and moon, to express the local's vision for a better life. [Photo: China Plus/Zhao Jiang]Patios and skylights have also been added to the original architectural designs to deal with the summer heat. The Prefecture is now recovering from a massive fire in January, 2014, which destroyed numerous historic structures. [Photo: China Plus/Zhao Jiang]One of the ancient buildings converted into tourist hotel in the old town of Dukezong, Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Yunnan Province. [Photo: China Plus/Zhao Jiang]One of the ancient buildings converted into a cafe in the old town of Dukezong, Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Yunnan Province. [Photo: China Plus/Zhao Jiang]One of the largest ancient buildings in the old town of Dukezong, Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Yunnan Province. [Photo: China Plus/Zhao Jiang]