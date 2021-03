If China a developing country, make US too one: Donald Trump Trump said, China has taken advantage of the US through WTO and using rules that are unfair to the States.

The low end for the status of "developed economies" is to have GDP per capitas of at least $12,000(USD), it may take China another year to cross this "deveoping and developed" threshold. After that, we don't know if China can still be able to hold on to this "developing country" title which provides China with significant tangible benefits.