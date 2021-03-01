What's new

China's passenger car sales expect to surge 377% to reach 1.19M in Feb

xizhimen

xizhimen

China's passenger car sales expect to surge 377% to reach 1.19M in Feb
Xinhua, February 28, 2021

China's passenger vehicle sales are expected to surge 377 percent year on year to around 1.19 million units in February due to the low base factor last year, according to a report from an industrial association.

On a monthly basis, the sales of passenger cars, including sedans, sport-utility vehicles and multipurpose vehicles, will fall 44.9 percent considering the low demand during the country's seven-day Spring Festival holiday, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed.

The association expects the country's auto market to resume recovery this month, boosted by effective epidemic control and the government's pro-consumption measures.

Last month, the new-energy vehicle market maintained strong growth, which will further drive the country's auto market to expand, said the CPCA.

The wholesale volume of new-energy passenger vehicles registered solid growth last month, soaring 290.6 percent year on year to about 168,000 units, CPCA data showed.


If there is no car restriction laws, this number can be many many times higher.

All big Chinese cities have very strict restriction laws on the number of cars, in Beijing we have drawing system for license plate, the chance is 0.03%, most people have been in this drawing for over a decade but still no luck. That's why almost every household in remote Xinjiang has private cars but not Beijing.

Chinese cities are promoting electric shared cars, first order is $0.15 for 3 hours.

 
