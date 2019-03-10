What's new

China's overseas naval base is now big enough for its aircraft carriers, a top US commander says

Nan Yang

Nan Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
May 1, 2010
3,994
-1
7,601
Country
Malaysia
Location
Malaysia
China's overseas naval base is now big enough for its aircraft carriers, a top US commander says
Ryan Pickrell
Apr 21, 2021, 8:37 AM

liaoning aircraft carrier

Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning in the western Pacific Ocean in 2018. Stringer via Reuters

China's first overseas military base has expanded and is now capable of supporting the country's growing aircraft carrier force, a US combatant commander revealed Tuesday.

"Their first overseas military base, their only one, is in Africa, and they have just expanded that by adding a significant pier that can even support their aircraft carriers in the future," Gen. Stephen Townsend, the head of US Africa Command, told the House Armed Services Committee, Stars and Stripes reported.

China opened a base in Djibouti on the Horn of Africa and began deploying troops there in 2017. Before the base's opening, the Chinese Ministry of Defense said that it "is for the purpose of better undertaking its international responsibilities and obligations and better protecting its lawful interests, instead of seeking military expansion."

Speaking to lawmakers Tuesday, Townsend said the base is becoming a "platform to project power across the continent and its waters," adding that "around the continent, they are looking for other basing opportunities."

Forbes published a report in May 2020 featuring satellite images of Chinese efforts to expand the Djibouti base. The defense writer H I Sutton said at the time that a 1,120-foot pier visible in the images of the military base was "just long enough to accommodate China's new aircraft carriers, assault carriers or other large warships."

China has officially launched its support and logistics base in the Djibouti. More than 300 people attended the opening ceremony on Tuesday

China officially opened its first overseas military base in Djibouti in August 2017. YouTube/CGTN

The Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy has two aircraft carriers. The Liaoning was developed from the unfinished hull of a discarded Soviet heavy aircraft-carrying cruiser, and the newer Shandong is an improved, indigenously produced version of the Liaoning.

China is working on a third carrier, which is expected to be a larger, more modern flattop with a catapult launch system.

China is also building new Type 075 amphibious assault ships. The first of the new ships was launched in 2019, and sea trials were underway by the following summer.

Because Djibouti offers access to strategic waterways, multiple countries have set up outposts there, including the US. The Chinese naval base is actually just a few miles down the road from the US military base, Camp Lemonnier.

In 2017, Townsend's predecessor, Gen. Thomas Waldhauser, said that the Chinese base's proximity posed "some very significant operational security concerns."

"We've never had a base of, let's just say a peer competitor, as close as this one happens to be. So there's a lot of learning going on," the general told Breaking Defense at the time.

As neighbors in Djibouti, the US and China have not always gotten along. For example, in 2018, The Wall Street Journal reported that Chinese military personnel were targeting US military pilots flying over Djibouti with a high-powered laser.

Africa is one of many areas of strategic competition between the US and China.

"China is of great concern. They are literally everywhere on the continent," Townsend said Tuesday, according to USNI News. "They are placing a lot of bets down. They are spending a lot of money. They built a lot of critical infrastructure."
 
G

Globenim

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2011
2,724
-3
4,652
Country
China
Location
Thailand
Just the usual U.S. regime propaganda fearmongering and disinfo to paint Chinas peacekeeper mission as some militarization and project the threat the U.S. regimes bases represent on China as usual.

The claim that a "base can support an aircraft carrier" is meaningless when it comes from dishonest notorious liars like the U.S.A. A simple sandbeach equipped with a rubberboat can "support" an aircaft carrier if you want to. Its just hot air around a single deliberately ambiguous phrased word from some U.S. regime mouthpiece presented as a completely different fact by another U.S. regime propaganda mouthpiece.
 
KAL-EL

KAL-EL

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jun 2, 2013
5,662
7
8,413
Country
United States
Location
United States
It comes from a western source, so it should automatically not be believed.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 0, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

Jyotish
Is the U.S. about to lose control of its secretive Diego Garcia military base?
Replies
0
Views
403
Jyotish
Jyotish
Zero_wing
Special Report: China's military hawks take the offensive
2 3 4 5
Replies
69
Views
5K
T-Rex
T-Rex

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom