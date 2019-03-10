China's overseas naval base is now big enough for its aircraft carriers, a top US commander says

Just the usual U.S. regime propaganda fearmongering and disinfo to paint Chinas peacekeeper mission as some militarization and project the threat the U.S. regimes bases represent on China as usual.



The claim that a "base can support an aircraft carrier" is meaningless when it comes from dishonest notorious liars like the U.S.A. A simple sandbeach equipped with a rubberboat can "support" an aircaft carrier if you want to. Its just hot air around a single deliberately ambiguous phrased word from some U.S. regime mouthpiece presented as a completely different fact by another U.S. regime propaganda mouthpiece.