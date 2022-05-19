China's Overlooked Role in World War II, China a vital, but often forgotten, member of the Allies battling Japan—two years before the War II

China's Overlooked Role in World War II​

China was a vital, but often forgotten, member of the Allies battling Japan—two years before the official start of World War II.

As Japan pressed south and west in 1938, a Chinese defeat seemed inevitable. “They have no allies, they have no arms and they have retreated to the interior of China,”

The war, however, increasingly turned into a stalemate as Japanese forces made little progress beyond the port cities and urban areas south of Beijing. The communists in north-central China waged a guerilla war against the Japanese in Manchuria and north China,