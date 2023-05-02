China's overall international trade surpasses $570 bn in Mar 2023, surplus expanded by 16.2 per cent​

02 May '23China’s overall international trade in March 2023 exceeded 3.94 trillion yuan or $570.5 billion, up 2 per cent year-on-year (YoY).Exports of goods for the same period reached around 1.85 trillion yuan, while imports neared 1.51 trillion yuan, which resulted in a surplus of 344.1 billion yuan, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.During the first two months of 2023, China’s overall exports increased by 0.9 per cent compared to the previous year, reaching a total value of 3.5 trillion yuan, while imports declined by 2.9 per cent to 2.68 trillion yuan. As a result, the country’s trade surplus expanded by 16.2 per cent on a yearly basis, reaching 810.32 billion yuan, the General Administration of Customs said.