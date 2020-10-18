China’s outbound shipping container volume extends October gains

- Sector index up 0.3 per cent in week through Friday, with shipments to Australia and New Zealand leading the way
- Rise suggests further growth in Chinese exports, with Beijing set to release third-quarter GDP figures on Monday
SCMP Reporter and SCMP
Published: 5:14pm, 18 Oct, 2020
China’s container shipments have risen steadily in the second half of 2020. Photo: Reuters
China’s outbound container shipping volume continued its upwards momentum in the second week of October, suggesting further gains in the country’s total exports in the first month of the fourth quarter.
The China Containerised Freight Index stood at 1,053.8 on Friday, up 0.3 per cent from a week earlier.
The index has risen steadily in the second half of the year after falling sharply due to impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
