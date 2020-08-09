China's outbound investment balance doubles in past five years China's balance of outbound direct investment had exceeded $2.3 trillion by the end of 2020, double the figure from the end of 2015, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed.

An ocean shipping cargo ship unloads cargoes at the container terminal of the Port of Lianyungang, East China's Jiangsu province, on July 14, 2020. [Photo/Xinhua]BEIJING -- China's balance of outbound direct investment had exceeded $2.3 trillion by the end of 2020, double the figure from the end of 2015, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed.In 2020, China's ODI remained relatively stable at $132.9 billion with an optimized structure, the ministry said during a press conference Friday.China's non-financial direct investment in countries along the Belt and Road reached $17.79 billion last year, up 18.3 percent, the data showed.Key industries including equipment manufacturing and information technology saw rapid increases in investment from China, MOC data showed.