What's new

China’s Out-of-Control Rocket Booster Falls in the Pacific

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
13,324
3
17,997
Country
United States
Location
United States
On Friday, a 23-ton center Chinese rocket stage tumbled back to Earth in the Pacific Ocean, the United States Space Command reported in a tweet on Friday morning.


That was a large piece of the Long March 5B rocket that launched a third and final module to complete its Tiangong space station.

And once again, that created some nervous sky-watching around the world as China’s rocket designers left it to chance where exactly the rocket stage would re-enter, scattering tons of metal pieces across the surface.

“Here we go again,” Ted Muelhaupt, a consultant for the Aerospace Corporation, a nonprofit group largely financed by the U.S. government that performs research and analysis, said in a news conference on Wednesday.

The Long March 5B booster is not the only human-made object, or even the largest, to ever fall from space. And pieces of spacecraft from other countries, including the United States, have also fallen back to Earth recently — including a small piece of a SpaceX vehicle that turned up on an Australian sheep farm in August.

www.nytimes.com

China’s Out-of-Control Rocket Booster Falls in the Pacific

For the fourth time, the country’s space program used a 23-ton launcher that made an uncontrolled re-entry back to Earth.
www.nytimes.com www.nytimes.com
 
BHAN85

BHAN85

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 5, 2015
2,035
-1
1,263
Country
Spain
Location
Spain
When exactly the same thing is made by Musk company, western massmedia dont become so hysterical.
 
M

MajesticPug

FULL MEMBER
Jan 29, 2021
607
-8
792
Country
China
Location
United States
BHAN85 said:
When exactly the same thing is made by Musk company, western massmedia dont become so hysterical.
Click to expand...

It's a Western propaganda intended to brain wash their citizens who care very little about the world. In fact, most Americans couldn't point out where Ukraine is on the map and they don't care -- even after a year of screamings of support to Ukraine. But then, an 'uncontrolled' Chinese booster rocket falls off to xyz. I don't know of any Western booster rockets that are 'controllable' like UAV's. The one who posts this propaganda is dumb. That's all I have to conclude.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

aziqbal
Chinese launch next week will set stage for another big space-junk crash
2
Replies
28
Views
330
huanghong
H
beijingwalker
China successfully tests new engine for the super heavy-lift Long March 9 rocket
Replies
0
Views
124
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
B
Another Chinese rocket could tumble to earth soon
2 3 4
Replies
57
Views
2K
kazaki
K
onebyone
China launches Zhongxing-1E military communications satellite
Replies
3
Views
272
onebyone
onebyone
beijingwalker
Japan’s Epsilon rocket ordered to self-destruct after failed launch
2 3 4
Replies
53
Views
850
dbc
dbc

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom