China’s Out-of-Control Rocket Booster Falls in the Pacific

BHAN85 said: When exactly the same thing is made by Musk company, western massmedia dont become so hysterical. Click to expand...

It's a Western propaganda intended to brain wash their citizens who care very little about the world. In fact, most Americans couldn't point out where Ukraine is on the map and they don't care -- even after a year of screamings of support to Ukraine. But then, an '' Chinese booster rocket falls off to xyz. I don't know of any Western booster rockets that are '' like UAV's. The one who posts this propaganda is dumb. That's all I have to conclude.