China's online retail sales up 10% in 2020

China,saw its annual online retail sales total 11.76 trillion yuan (about 1.82 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2020, up 10.9 percent year on year.The figures were unveiled on Wednesday in a statistical report on China's internet development, issued by the China Internet Network Information Center.Online sales of physical commodities reached 9.76 trillion yuan in 2020, accounting for nearly a quarter of all retail sales of consumer goods, according to the report.Purchasing goods via e-commerce livestreaming platforms is popular in China, the report found.