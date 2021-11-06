What's new

China's October forex reserves hits $3.218 trillion

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
41,129
-1
80,222
Country
China
Location
China
China's October forex reserves hits $3.218 trillion
Reuters
Publishing date:
Nov 06, 2021
BEIJING — China’s foreign exchange reserves, the world’s largest, reached $3.218 trillion at the end of October, data from the People’s Bank of China showed on Sunday.

That was higher than the $3.197 trillion forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts and up from $3.201 trillion at the end of September.

The value of China’s gold reserves were $110.83 billion by the end of October, up from $109.18 billion a month ago, as gold prices rose.

https://leaderpost.com/pmn/business-pmn/chinas-october-forex-reserves-at-3-218-trillion-central-bank
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom