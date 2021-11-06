beijingwalker
China's October forex reserves hits $3.218 trillion
Reuters
Publishing date:
Nov 06, 2021
BEIJING — China’s foreign exchange reserves, the world’s largest, reached $3.218 trillion at the end of October, data from the People’s Bank of China showed on Sunday.
That was higher than the $3.197 trillion forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts and up from $3.201 trillion at the end of September.
The value of China’s gold reserves were $110.83 billion by the end of October, up from $109.18 billion a month ago, as gold prices rose.
https://leaderpost.com/pmn/business-pmn/chinas-october-forex-reserves-at-3-218-trillion-central-bank
