beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 38,359
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
China's nuclear power station simultaneously generates power, heat, desalinated water
A nuclear power station in east China's Shandong Province has achieved simultaneous generation of power, heat and desalinated water, exploring way to reduce city infrastructure costs.
A nuclear power station in east China's Shandong Province has achieved simultaneous generation of power, heat and desalinated water, exploring way to reduce city infrastructure costs.