What's new

China's Nov forex reserves unexpectedly rise to $3.222 trln

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
41,948
-5
82,319
Country
China
Location
China
China's Nov forex reserves unexpectedly rise to $3.222 trln
Reuters
December 7, 2021

BEIJING, Dec 7 - China's foreign exchange reserves unexpectedly rose in November, official data showed on Tuesday, even as the dollar posted a gain against a basket of major currencies.

The country's foreign exchange reserves - the world's largest - rose by $4.77 billion to $3.222 trillion last month, compared with $3.212 trillion forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.218 trillion in October.

The yuan rose 0.6% against the dollar in November, while the dollar rose 1.9% in November against a basket of other major currencies .

China held 62.64 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of November, unchanged from the end-Oct.

The value of China's gold reserves rose to $113.03 billion at the end of November from $110.83 billion at end-Oct.

www.reuters.com

China's Nov forex reserves unexpectedly rise to $3.222 trln

China's foreign exchange reserves unexpectedly rose in November, official data showed on Tuesday, even as the dollar posted a gain against a basket of major currencies.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom