China's Nov forex reserves unexpectedly rise to $3.222 trln

ReutersDecember 7, 2021BEIJING, Dec 7 - China's foreign exchange reserves unexpectedly rose in November, official data showed on Tuesday, even as the dollar posted a gain against a basket of major currencies.The country's foreign exchange reserves - the world's largest - rose by $4.77 billion to $3.222 trillion last month, compared with $3.212 trillion forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.218 trillion in October.The yuan rose 0.6% against the dollar in November, while the dollar rose 1.9% in November against a basket of other major currencies .China held 62.64 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of November, unchanged from the end-Oct.The value of China's gold reserves rose to $113.03 billion at the end of November from $110.83 billion at end-Oct.