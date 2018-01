the gross domestic product (GDP) of China was 82,712.2 billion yuan in 2017

$15.18 trillion dollars for China's 2018 nominal GDP under modern SNA 2008 accounting method

In October 2017, the IMF estimated China's 2017 nominal GDP to be 81,132 billion Yuans (see IMF chart below).The latest data shows China's 2017 nominal GDP was 82,712 billion Yuans."According to the preliminary estimation,, an increase of 6.9 percent at constant price compared with last year. Specifically, the year-on-year growth of GDP for the first quarter was 6.9 percent, 6.9 percent for the second quarter, 6.8 percent for the third quarter, and 6.8 percent for the fourth quarter. The value added of the primary industry was 6,546.8 billion yuan, up by 3.9 percent over the previous year; that of the secondary industry was 33,462.3 billion yuan, up by 6.1 percent; and that of the tertiary industry was 42,703.2 billion yuan, up by 8.0 percent." (second paragraph)The IMF underestimated China's 2017 nominal GDP by: 82,712 - 81,132 = 1,580 billion YuansThe IMF projects China's 2018 nominal GDP to be 88,028 billion Yuans.We have to add in the undercounted 1,580 billions Yuans for 2017.An updated IMF projection for China's 2018 nominal GDP is 88,028 + 1,580 = 89,608 billion YuansThe exchange rates is currently 6.32 Yuans per US dollar. We expect the Chinese currency to remain stable or grow stronger against the US dollar, because there is no longer capital flight from China. Large foreign investments by Chinese companies now require Chinese government approval to ensure it is a rational investment.Without capital flight and having a $422 billion merchandise trade surplus in 2017, China's currency is unlikely to depreciate against the US dollar.89,608 billion Yuans / 6.32 Yuans per US dollar = $14.18 trillion dollars for China's 2018 nominal GDPThe CSIS (Center for Strategic and International Studies) 224-page report shows that China's nominal GDP is actually $1 trillion larger if China switches to the modern SNA 2008 accounting method, which all western nations use. Currently, China is still implementing the antiquated SNA 1993 accounting method.Link to CSIS report: http://csis.org/files/publication/150824_Rosen_BrokenAbacus_WEB.pdf Since the United States uses the SNA 2008 accounting method (and for an apples-to-apples comparison), we have to add $1 trillion to China's nominal GDP under the SNA 1993 method.$14.18 trillion + $1 trillion =----------