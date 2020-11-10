beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 34,880
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
China’s Nio unveils 100kWh battery with flexible upgrade plans
Nio a pioneer in China’s premium smart electric vehicle market, has unveiled a 100kWh battery, already available for pre-order in Nio models and announced alongside battery upgrade plans as part of the company’s successful Battery as a Service subscription.
The battery unveiling came only a few days after the company announced that it had delivered 5,055 vehicles in October 2020, a 100.1% increase over the same month a year earlier.
On the back of this news, and several other extant circumstances, Nio saw its stock market value surge, and is now valued at more than American car giant General Motors.
Unsurprisingly, then, with the announcement of its new 100kWh battery and battery upgrade plans for its Battery as a Service (BaaS) subscription plans, Nio’s shares have continued to increase, jumping a further 12%.
NIO’s new 100kWh battery features propagation prevention, highly integrated design, all climate thermal management, and the bi-directional cloud Battery Management System (BMS).
With cell to pack (CTP) technology allowing for 37% higher energy density, the new 100kWh battery allows Nio’s NEDC range of vehicles reach a range of up to 615-kilometres.
The battery’s excellent performance comes on the back of NIO’s four new technological improvements listed above, including better thermal runaway management in the form of thermal propagation prevention design.
Additionally, the highly integrated design of the battery streamlines manufacturing by 40% and improves space utilization by 19.8%.
All-climate thermal management helps improve the performance and extends the lifetime of the battery, while the end-cloud bi-directional communication BMS supports smart parameter adjustments based on work conditions that serve to improve the battery’s performance under all conditions.
Importantly, Nio’s 100kWh battery now becomes immediately available in certain models up for pre-order and is similarly immediately integrated into the company’s BaaS subscription plan.
Nio’s battery subscription service allows users to buy a Nio model with BaaS and choose a battery based on their actual needs, with varying prices depending on the battery.
Users who buy a Nio car with the 70kWh battery with BaaS pay a monthly price of only RMB980 ($AU203) per month, saving RMB70,000 ($AU14,500) off the price of the vehicle.
Users can also upgrade to the new 100kWh battery, at only RMB 880 ($AU182) per month or RMB7,980 ($AU1,656) per year, while those who purchase a NIO vehicle with a 100kWh battery can save RMB128,000 ($AU26,700) off the sticker price with a monthly battery subscription fee of RMB1,480 ($AU307) per month.
Nio currently boasts 158 battery swap stations around China, and have already served users with over 1.18 million battery swaps.
Nio a pioneer in China’s premium smart electric vehicle market, has unveiled a 100kWh battery, already available for pre-order in Nio models and announced alongside battery upgrade plans as part of the company’s successful Battery as a Service subscription.
The battery unveiling came only a few days after the company announced that it had delivered 5,055 vehicles in October 2020, a 100.1% increase over the same month a year earlier.
On the back of this news, and several other extant circumstances, Nio saw its stock market value surge, and is now valued at more than American car giant General Motors.
Unsurprisingly, then, with the announcement of its new 100kWh battery and battery upgrade plans for its Battery as a Service (BaaS) subscription plans, Nio’s shares have continued to increase, jumping a further 12%.
NIO’s new 100kWh battery features propagation prevention, highly integrated design, all climate thermal management, and the bi-directional cloud Battery Management System (BMS).
With cell to pack (CTP) technology allowing for 37% higher energy density, the new 100kWh battery allows Nio’s NEDC range of vehicles reach a range of up to 615-kilometres.
The battery’s excellent performance comes on the back of NIO’s four new technological improvements listed above, including better thermal runaway management in the form of thermal propagation prevention design.
Additionally, the highly integrated design of the battery streamlines manufacturing by 40% and improves space utilization by 19.8%.
All-climate thermal management helps improve the performance and extends the lifetime of the battery, while the end-cloud bi-directional communication BMS supports smart parameter adjustments based on work conditions that serve to improve the battery’s performance under all conditions.
Importantly, Nio’s 100kWh battery now becomes immediately available in certain models up for pre-order and is similarly immediately integrated into the company’s BaaS subscription plan.
Nio’s battery subscription service allows users to buy a Nio model with BaaS and choose a battery based on their actual needs, with varying prices depending on the battery.
Users who buy a Nio car with the 70kWh battery with BaaS pay a monthly price of only RMB980 ($AU203) per month, saving RMB70,000 ($AU14,500) off the price of the vehicle.
Users can also upgrade to the new 100kWh battery, at only RMB 880 ($AU182) per month or RMB7,980 ($AU1,656) per year, while those who purchase a NIO vehicle with a 100kWh battery can save RMB128,000 ($AU26,700) off the sticker price with a monthly battery subscription fee of RMB1,480 ($AU307) per month.
Nio currently boasts 158 battery swap stations around China, and have already served users with over 1.18 million battery swaps.
China's Nio unveils 100kWh battery with flexible upgrade plans
China's Nio unveils 100kWh battery as part of its successful "Battery-as-a-Service" subscription.
thedriven.io