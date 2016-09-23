China’s new space city poised for quick-fire launches



China has four launch centers scattered in the country’s western and southern regions, namely Xichang, Jiuquan and Taiyuan in western Sichuan, Gansu and Shanxi provinces as well as Wenchang, along the coast of the southern tropical resort island of Hainan.



The location of the new launch site, in Ningbo’s Xiangshan, is close to Shanghai as well as key manufacturers of electronic components. Xinhua revealed in April that the center’s design and logistical support parameters had been carefully designed to ensure ample and expandable capacity for as many as 100 satellite launches per year, mostly for commercial satellites, especially when such flights are on hiatus across some existing sites.China has four launch centers scattered in the country’s western and southern regions, namely Xichang, Jiuquan and Taiyuan in western Sichuan, Gansu and Shanxi provinces as well as Wenchang, along the coast of the southern tropical resort island of Hainan.



The Wenchang Space Center in Hainan is the main launch center for China’s manned and deep space exploration programs. Photo: Xinhua

CASIC vice president Dou Xiaoyu told reporters during this year’s parliamentary session in Beijing that China was on the cusp of a major policy loosening and construction boom to set the nation’s commercial launch market alight, with as many as 1,000 satellites set to be put into orbit in the next ten years.

She warned at the time that decades-old facilities may limit the launches as the state-of-the-art Wenchang center is primarily reserved for manned and deep-space missions.

Ningbo, a rich trade boomtown with the world’s third-busiest container port, stood out in Beijing’s selection of sites to host China’s commercial launch programs for at least the next two decades and possibly longer.

Wu said private satellites and probes may also feed data and imagery back to contribute to national programs and that the sky’s the limit for collaboration between state and private sectors in space.

