China’s new nuclear submarine missiles expand range in US: analysts

Feng Leng

Feng Leng

Aug 3, 2017
China’s new nuclear submarines have missiles that can hit more of US

JL-3 ballistic missile can deliver multiple warheads – including nuclear – 10,000km, navy source says.
China’s newly commissioned nuclear-powered submarine is armed with the country’s most powerful submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) capable of hitting the US mainland, according to a military source and analysts.

The Type 094A, or Jin-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN), was presented last Friday as part of the celebration to mark the 72nd anniversary of the PLA Navy. It was capable of firing the JL-3, or Julang (Big Wave) SLBM with a range over 10,000km (6,200 miles), a source close to the navy said.

“The Type 094A is an upgraded version of the Type 094 that overcame one of the key problems – noise – by improving hydrokinetic and turbulent systems, allowing it to carry the more powerful JL-3,” said the source, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the subject.

“Before the upgrade, the submarine was armed with the inferior JL-2 that could only hit the northeast United States, but now it’s able to cover the whole American continent.”

According to Forbes, before entering striking distance of the continental United States, the Type 094A subs would have to slip past a cordon of US military bases in the Pacific dubbed the first island chain – exposing the subs to detection and attack by American P-8 anti-sub patrol planes, surface warships and other undersea reconnaissance capabilities.

Chinese submarines have been dogged by the problem of being too noisy and easy to detect but that has largely been remedied in recent years by Chinese naval engineer Rear Admiral Ma Weiming, who is now taking the lead in a cutting-edge propulsion technology, according to state media.

The JL-3 is able to deliver the same multiple warheads, including nuclear warheads like the JL-2 does, the source added without giving more detail.

Each JL-2 missile can be armed with either a single megaton-yield warhead 67 times more powerful than the Little Boy bomb dropped on Hiroshima – or three to eight smaller multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles (MIRVs) that can each strike different targets, according to a Forbes report in May last year.

Macau-based military expert Antony Wong Tong said the news indicated that some technical breakthroughs had been achieved to make the JL-2 fit the silos of the Type 094A.

“The original design and size of the JL-3 should be adjusted, but those changes do not reduce its firepower and range – a significant breakthrough,” Wong said.

Former PLA instructor Song Zhongping did not say what type of SLBM the Type 094A was armed with, but said it would boost China’s second-strike capability – its ability to retaliate after a nuclear strike.

“The new SLBM with MIRVs with a firing range over 10,000km is the basic technical requirement for an upgraded Type 094 SSBN to cause nuclear deterrence,” he said. “China promises not to use a nuke first but a powerful SSBN fleet will help the PLA strengthen their second-strike power against rivals.”

China has six Type 094 and Type 094A SSBNs and plans to build a further two to replace the Type 092 SSBNs, according to the source.

Sources said last year that the PLA planned to arm the Type 096 submarine with JL-3 missiles, a process that could take years to complete.

Each Type 094 submarine is able to carry 16 JL-3 missiles, but the upgraded Type 096 could carry 24 JL-3s, according to a Pentagon report on China’s military capabilities.

The Type 094A was one of the three new warships put into service on the same day. The others were the Type 075 amphibious helicopter assault ship and the Type 055 Renhai-class guided missile cruiser.

Our first strike weapon is in place! A massive salvo from all seven Type 094 parked off Californian coast and the Americans won't know what hit them!
 
Daniel808

Daniel808

Nov 24, 2013
With 12 SLBM (12 x 10 MIRV = 120 Nuclear Warhead) Onboard, 1 unit of this Sub can wipe out a Medium country in single night 😳

47737081952_62cd005e3f_k.jpg
49276971407_9f048bc01a_k.jpg

48460661301_beeb3ce90b_o.jpg
33816587598_505eac79b0_k.jpg
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

Jan 20, 2021
Feng Leng said:
Our first strike weapon is in place! A massive salvo from all seven Type 094 parked off Californian coast and the Americans won't know what hit them!
Hold your horses, my friend, you don't threaten the US or Russia with Nukes, they both have enough to make sure if they are gone so is everyone else, and this is also the case with China.
 
KAL-EL

KAL-EL

Jun 2, 2013
Goritoes said:
Hold your horses, my friend, you don't threaten the US or Russia with Nukes, they both have enough to make sure if they are gone so is everyone else, and this is also the case with China.
He Full well knows that, he’s just trolling.
 
Daniel808

Daniel808

Nov 24, 2013
Goritoes said:
Hold your horses, my friend, you don't threaten the US or Russia with Nukes, they both have enough to make sure if they are gone so is everyone else, and this is also the case with China.
If any country on earth, including US. Dare to declare war with China

This is what "winning" look like

EzjJ3KmVUAAoVQy.jpeg
 
Beast

Feb 5, 2011
Goritoes said:
Hold your horses, my friend, you don't threaten the US or Russia with Nukes, they both have enough to make sure if they are gone so is everyone else, and this is also the case with China.
It is a reminder to US not to threaten China with nuclear weapon becos China also has the abilities to wipe US off the map too.

DF-41 ICBM hide inside deep bunker that can survive first nuclear strike. Type094A SSBN lurking around well protected SCS to retaliate US if China suffer first strike. If US really think their THAAD or SM-3 are some magical defense protect them from China nuclear missile strike. They are absolutely wrong.
 
CAPRICORN-88

CAPRICORN-88

Aug 19, 2015
It is basically built to ensure M.A.D.
The sooner the politicians in USA come to this realisation, the lesser the risk of a nuclear war.

The JL-3 in the Type 094A SSBN is the sword, mentioned by the father of China rocketry Dr Tsien. It is the only weapon, a belligerent nation like USA will ever respects.

Now back to the basic question:
can USA ever hope to WIN a conventional war inside China backyard? :coffee:
.
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

Apr 28, 2011
Daniel808 said:
With 12 SLBM (12 x 10 MIRV = 120 Nuclear Warhead) Onboard, 1 unit of this Sub can wipe out a Medium country in single night 😳

View attachment 739370 View attachment 739371
View attachment 739369 View attachment 739368
Dude 12 ICBM with 10 MIRV each with 100 KT war head is enough to kill at least half of the world population. If they are all used and hit various parts of the world. They would kill millions in impact and within few months of their use billions will die from the side effects they would cause.
 
antonius123

antonius123

Jan 17, 2010
Surya 1 said:
Which submarine is there in picture? Looks like a second word war era design.
Su added the most significant improvement is the "turtleback" missile magazine, allowing the vessel to carry the Julang-3 submarine-launched ballistic missile — which has a range of about 12,000 km.

www.taiwannews.com.tw

China's latest warships pose regional and US threat: Taiwan analyst | Taiwan News | 2021/04/25

Su Tzu-yun says new submarine can launch missile strike on US west coast from South China Sea
www.taiwannews.com.tw www.taiwannews.com.tw
 

