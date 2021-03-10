China’s new nuclear submarine missiles expand range in US: analysts

Goritoes said: Hold your horses, my friend, you don't threaten the US or Russia with Nukes, they both have enough to make sure if they are gone so is everyone else, and this is also the case with China. Click to expand...

It is a reminder to US not to threaten China with nuclear weapon becos China also has the abilities to wipe US off the map too.DF-41 ICBM hide inside deep bunker that can survive first nuclear strike. Type094A SSBN lurking around well protected SCS to retaliate US if China suffer first strike. If US really think their THAAD or SM-3 are some magical defense protect them from China nuclear missile strike. They are absolutely wrong.